Several local bars want proof of patrons’ COVID status

La Cuevita in Highland Park is one of at least eight bars in Northeast L.A. that are requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test. | Photo from totalhappyhour.com

By T.A. Hendrickson

Two bars in Northeast Los Angeles are among 20 restaurants and bars identified by the L.A. Times as having imposed a vaccine mandate. La Cuevita, a bar and performance space in Highland Park and Permanent Records Roadhouse, a combination bar, record store live-music venue in Cypress Park require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Three more bars in Highland Park have posted notices on their social media saying that proof of vaccination or a negative test is required upon entry: Highland Park Bowl, Johnny’s Bar and The Offbeat Bar.

In addition, L.A. Taco lists Blind Barber and Gold Line in Highland Park and Footsie’s in Cypress Park among more than 40 bars in L.A. that are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The requirement to show vaccination- or negative-test status is becoming increasingly common as employers recognize the health threat to employees and customers from the Delta variant.

A related realization is that businesses can’t really thrive as long as COVID-19 transmission rates remain high.

