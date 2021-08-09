By T.A. Hendrickson
Two bars in Northeast Los Angeles are among 20 restaurants and bars identified by the L.A. Times as having imposed a vaccine mandate. La Cuevita, a bar and performance space in Highland Park and Permanent Records Roadhouse, a combination bar, record store live-music venue in Cypress Park require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.
Three more bars in Highland Park have posted notices on their social media saying that proof of vaccination or a negative test is required upon entry: Highland Park Bowl, Johnny’s Bar and The Offbeat Bar.
In addition, L.A. Taco lists Blind Barber and Gold Line in Highland Park and Footsie’s in Cypress Park among more than 40 bars in L.A. that are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The requirement to show vaccination- or negative-test status is becoming increasingly common as employers recognize the health threat to employees and customers from the Delta variant.
A related realization is that businesses can’t really thrive as long as COVID-19 transmission rates remain high.
Contribute to the Boulevard Sentinel so we can keep producing the local journalism you value.
2 thoughts on “Several local bars want proof of patrons’ COVID status”
I believe that everyone should get vaccinated , unless they have health issues that prevent
them from doing so safely. EVERYONE else should get vaccinated , and I see nothing wrong with having some way of providing proof of vaccination status.
This issue is getting out of hand. There have been so many mixed messages given regarding what people should and shouldn’t do. People who have had the virus are as safe as people who have been vaccinated. They don’t have “vaccination pass cards” to go places. If certain businesses want proof of vaccinations, that is their right. They risk losing patrons who don’t want their right of privacy regarding their medical information being invaded.
There could be law suits over this. It’s a form of discrimination.