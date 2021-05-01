Something for everyone: Art and culture in NELA in May

The puppets of Bob Baker Marionette Theater will put on a show on May 7 to to help raise money for the upcoming Vidiots opening in Eagle Rock.

The puppets of Bob Baker Marionette Theater will put on a show on May 7 to to help raise money for the upcoming Vidiots opening in Eagle Rock.

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

Puppets join forces with movie lovers this month in Northeast Los Angeles, and that’s just the start of ways to experience the arts this month in NELA. Here are our picks:

Clockshop

Clockshop, an arts and culture organization in Elysian Valley, will debut a new work of art by Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio at the Los Angeles State Historic Park . Titled “Pansa del Publico,” the sculpture and functional beehive oven will stand in the park from May 2 until July 25.

Vidiots x Bob Baker Marionette Theater

The Vidiots Foundation and Bob Baker Marionette Theater will join forces May 7 at 7:30 p.m. for a special one-off event to raise funds for Vidiots opening at the Eagle Theater on Eagle Rock Boulevard. The streamed event will feature Bob Baker’s iconic marionettes performing musical numbers that celebrate the entertainment industry, and 100% of proceeds will support Vidiots in their relaunch and upcoming programming.

Registration is $10 and can be found at this link.

Forest Lawn Museum

The Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale officially reopened April 28, welcoming visitors to exhibitions new and old.

The reopening includes a new exhibit, “Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style” — the first-ever comprehensive presentation of the 120+ year history of the Highland Park-based Judson Studios, including more than 100 original stained glass works. On view through Sept. 12.

Visitors can also check out the museum’s permanent installations, including their stained glass recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

Admission to the museum is free and walk-ins are welcome, but a reservation is recommended to guarantee entrance. (The museum is currently capped at 25 visitors per half hour.) To make a reservation, email museum@forestlawn.com with your first and last name, the number of people in your party and the planned date and time of your visit, or call 323-340-4782.

Avenue 50 Studio

Two exhibitions at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park will be available in-person and online this month.

“Elements of Existence,” by artists Edith and Jolly de Guzman (also known as the duo “dearantler”), centers on the four elements — earth, air, water and fire — to explore themes of consumerism, environmentalism and climate change. A 360-degree look at the exhibit, which runs through May 29, can be seen here.

A new show titled “On Becoming” will open May 15 and continue until June 12. “Becoming” represents the culmination of a recent open call for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists and will highlight works across several mediums that express what it means to break free — from stereotypes, labels, sexism and other forms of bias — and be seen.

Avenue 50 Studio is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an in-person visit, email avenue50studio@gmail.com or call 323-258-1435. Appointments are limited at five visitors (all from the same group), and capped at 45 minutes. Masks must be worn at all times.

We Heart L.A. Parks

Part travel guide, part collector’s item and entirely fun, We Heart L.A. Parks is a new coloring and activity book out this month, featuring artwork, personal stories, and park histories by more than 50 local contributors, ranging from established muralists and park activists to elementary and high school students — ages 8 to 87. Several parks in NELA receive shout outs in the book, including Rio de Los Angeles State Park, Hermon Park (a.k.a. Arroyo Seco Park), Cypress Park, York Park and Ernest E. Debbs Regional Park. The book also comes with a colorful fold out map of L.A. parks, so, over time, you and your family can visit them all, and create your own park stories.

We Heart L.A. Parks, available locally at Leanna Lin’s Wonderland in Eagle Rock, is a project of Narrated Objects, a women-led creative collective in L.A. that is committed to publishing and selling the work of local artists, writers and makers of all ages. Here’s a preview of the book.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.