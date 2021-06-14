Splash into summer: Public pools in Glassell Park and Eagle Rock will open this week

The pool at Glassell Park Recreation Center is one of several in the city that will open Monday, June 14. | Photo by JuanCarlos Chan / Los Angeles Department of Recreation Parks

By Mary Lynch

The public swimming pools at the Glassell Park Recreation Center and the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock will open on Monday, June 14 at 2 p.m.

The two pools are among a select number of pools to open on June 14 — more facilities are expected to open in the coming summer weeks, according to the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department.

In addition to lap and recreational swimming, the pools will offer swim lessons, aquatic team sports and junior lifeguarding.

Registration for lessons, aquatic team sports and junior lifeguarding will open on Saturday, June 19 beginning at 9 a.m., in person at the pool or online at www.swimla.org. If you plan to sign up — or to sign up your child — you are encouraged to visit the pool during the week of June 14th for a free evaluation before registering.

Swim classes include 10 lessons over two weeks; each class is 25 minutes and limited to five students. There are classes for various skill levels and ages from pre-school to adult, including beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate and adaptive lessons for children and adults with disabilities. The start dates for lessons are staggered through the summer, so you can find a session that fits your summer schedule.

Classes are free or affordable. For details, including cost, dates and hours, visit www.swimla.org.

Appropriate COVID-19 safety precaution will be in place for swimmers and staff.

