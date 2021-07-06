Sponsored Content: 957 FIG, Luxury Condominiums Offering the Best of Echo Park & DTLA

An exquisite collection of new luxury condominium residences offering the best of two great neighborhoods

957 N Figueroa Ter | Echo Park / DTLA

https://www.957fig.com/

2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | From the $800,000s | More

Eastside home shoppers have a new address to explore at 957 FIG, an exquisite collection of new luxury condominium residences offering the best of two great neighborhoods, Echo Park and Downtown LA. Thoughtfully curated floor plans are designed to fit active lifestyles, balancing the need for downtime and social time with plenty of space to work from home.

957 FIG delivers luxury living at a price point that many buyers will find appealing. There’s lots of custom high-end finish work, and oversized dual-pane windows bringing showers of sunshine to every residence.

Chefs will love the modern open kitchen featuring porcelain countertops and backsplash, a Hansgrohe faucet and full suite of Bertazzoni appliances; these high-end appointments are complimented by Elfa closet systems, an Electrolux washer+dryer, Nest thermostat and more. Each residence includes private outdoor space where owners can enjoy morning coffee and evening cocktails in an open-air environment.

Join an exclusive community of just 28 residences with amenities that include secure entry, gated parking, bike storage, available EV charging, a fitness center and community courtyard/BBQ area where owners can lounge and socialize. Dodger Stadium is nearby along with LA Live, Disney Concert Hall, museums, restaurants, the Grand Central Market, Echo Park Farmers’ Market, Elysian Park hiking/biking trails and so much more.

