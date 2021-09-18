Sponsored Content: All Sign Point to Homes in Highland Park and Eagle Rock

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
6327 Arroyo Glen St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,089,000
This Highland Park roost is the urban retreat you’ve been looking for, well-situated near happening Figueroa Street. The front sitting porch feels like an outdoor room, welcoming you into an updated Cal Bungalow impeccably detailed with custom tile + lighting elements and beautiful wood flooring.
Outdoor areas are in perfect synch with leisure time whether it’s reading a book or grilling with friends under the shade structure outfitted with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Gated from the street for privacy, this home has a garage and off-street driveway parking. Cool stuff is right up the street including Hippo, Kitchen Mouse, The Gold Line and more.
5143 Windermere Ave | Eagle Rock
3 Beds + Studio | 3 Baths | $1,189,000
A prime Eagle Rock location makes this three-bedroom traditional with a detached studio an excellent find in a desirable school district. Sited north of Colorado Boulevard, the residence offers a generous layout with parquet wood flooring, a nifty stone hearth and abundant natural light.
In the large detached studio, permitted as a rec room, you have the flexible space you always wanted for your visitors, office, game room, gym, yoga studio or limitless other uses. Groceries, dining and services are nearby at Sprouts Market, Trader Joe’s, Penny Oven, Casa Bianca and others.