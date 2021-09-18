Sponsored Content: All Sign Point to Homes in Highland Park and Eagle Rock

3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,089,000

This Highland Park roost is the urban retreat you’ve been looking for, well-situated near happening Figueroa Street. The front sitting porch feels like an outdoor room, welcoming you into an updated Cal Bungalow impeccably detailed with custom tile + lighting elements and beautiful wood flooring.

Outdoor areas are in perfect synch with leisure time whether it’s reading a book or grilling with friends under the shade structure outfitted with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Gated from the street for privacy, this home has a garage and off-street driveway parking. Cool stuff is right up the street including Hippo, Kitchen Mouse, The Gold Line and more.