Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Mt Washington Cul-de-Sac Home with Views

Tucked into a cul-de-sac in prime Mt. Washington, this 1979 contemporary resonates with modern sophistication | Photo from Tracy Do

711 Lark Ct | Mt. Washington

2 Beds + Office | 2 Baths | $1,199,000

Tucked into a cul-de-sac in prime Mt. Washington, this 1979 contemporary resonates with modern sophistication. The airy open layout featuring oversized windows and soaring vaulted ceilings creates a wonderful sense of space and natural light in abundance.

Stylish interior design elements include tile flooring, custom lighting and the remodeled kitchen with a center island and stainless appliance suite. Two bedrooms plus a handy office nook make it easy to find life-work balance; the large front deck offers a tranquil open-air environment to dine and socialize against magnificent San Gabriel Mountain views. In the lushly-landscaped rear yard find a patio, grassy area and built-in bench seating, perfect for private relaxation and playtime.

Surrounded by nature in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School District you are near recreation at Moon Canyon Park and mere minutes from dining and amenities in neighboring Highland Park including Cookbook Market, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.