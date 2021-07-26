Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Ranch-Style Home on a Large Private Lot

A dreamy find in Eagle Rock offering abundant outdoor space, far-reaching views and a wonderful sense of privacy | Photo from Tracy Do

4834 Ray Ct | Eagle Rock
https://tracydo.com/4834-ray-ct-eagle-rock-3/
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,489,000

Open House Saturday and Sunday, July 24th and 25th from 2-4P

This updated Ranch-style home is a dreamy find in Eagle Rock offering abundant outdoor space, far-reaching views and a wonderful sense of privacy. Design notes circa 1947 create a sun-splashed open layout featuring beautiful wood flooring and sliding glass doors for easy outdoor flow.

The stylish kitchen is finished with custom tile work, marble countertops, pendant lighting and pro-style appliances by Viking. Three bedrooms include the generous Primary suite with an oversized walk-in closet finished in Cedarwood, and there’s plenty of space for your home office and guests.

In the bountiful yard enjoy a private oasis with a dining patio, outdoor fireplace, tranquil sitting areas and a terraced garden planted with drought-tolerant landscaping. This home has central air conditioning, covered parking, a laundry room and solar that is owned. Tucked away from the city you have dining, markets and services nearby including Rock Coffee House, Casa Bianca, Cindy’s Diner, Trader Joe’s and more.


