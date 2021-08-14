Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to an Eagle Rock Spanish & Duplex

2021 Business Editions Real Estate
2 Beds | 1 Baths | $799,000Open House Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th from 2-4 p.m.
 
Prime Eagle Rock is the setting for this updated Spanish with a beautiful native garden, the embodiment of SoCal living. The 1925 vintage home is gated from the street and resonant with period ambiance. Stylish interior elements include arched pass-throughs, oversized windows, hard surface flooring and the open kitchen featuring a farmhouse sink, full-height subway tile backsplash, floating shelves and a pro-style range+hood. 
 
Bedrooms are showered in sunlight; the bath has been tastefully remodeled with bead-board wainscoting, penny tile and a clawfoot tub. Life and work find balance in the finished garage where you can set up your office, studio, media room or gym. 
 
Dine al fresco on the rear deck surrounded by mature fruit-bearing trees, and host coffee or cocktails amidst idyllic pathways and sitting areas in the private, exquisitely landscaped front yard. This home has central air conditioning and a great location near Trader Joe’s, Cindy’s Diner, Rock Coffee House and more.
 

4 Beds | 2 Baths | $599,000
 
Open House Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th from 2-4 p.m. 
Broker’s Open Tuesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 19th from 11A-1PIn a great Eagle Rock location this 6,500 square foot flat lot with two Cal bungalows awaits its next chapter, presenting an opportunity for ownership or development in one of LA’s trendiest enclaves. The 1924 duplex property features a three-bedroom home, a one-bedroom home, a free-standing storage unit plus a detached garage, all in need of attention. 
 
On this generous canvas you can develop your vision into a number of possibilities including a family compound, income property or myriad other options. Well-situated on a tree-lined residential street the property is in a coveted public school district just a stone’s throw from popular dining and amenities including Swork Coffee, Four Cafe, Little Beast, Blair’s, Walt’s Bar, Sprouts Market and Trader Joe’s. Occidental College, the Yosemite Recreation Center and Eagle Rock Dog Park are mere minutes away.
