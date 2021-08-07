Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to an Eagle Rock Spanish with Guest House, Pool + Spa

5437 Dahlia Dr | Eagle Rock

https://tracydo.com/5437-dahlia-dr-eagle-rock/

2 Beds + Guest House | 3.5 Baths | $1,699,000

In prime Eagle Rock this rare and exquisite Spanish compound features a swimming pool and large detached guest house in a dreamy setting. The property was built in 1926 and feels sheltered from the city, even as dining and amenities are right down the street.

Sunshine pours through French doors and massive windows highlighting the artful integration of heritage elements with stylish design and European flair. In the versatile layout find formal living and dining, two upstairs bedrooms and an office nook; the cavernous one-bedroom guest house provides additional sleeping quarters, workspace, a creative studio or gym complete with bath and kitchenette.

Enjoy lush landscaping and the solar-heated pool+spa, an idyllic private oasis where you’ll relax, dine and entertain amidst mature fruit trees including avocado, peach, orange, lemon, kumquat and fig. Located in the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary school district there is easy access to Trader Joe’s, Found Coffee, Little Beast and more.

Tracy Do

tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass