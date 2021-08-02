Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – August 2021

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole new Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the New Humans who are helping co-create it. New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will To All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities!

Last month we began sharing some of the truly astounding signs of a 3D (physical world) nature that scientists are beginning to notice and measure, suggesting that something truly amazing may be happening to us collectively. We shared that Schuman Resonances (*SRs) which are ultra low frequencies (*ULF) sometimes called “earth’s heartbeat” have been spiking from their previously stabilized 7.83 Hz to record peak of 158 Hz!

As a result, there is literally a “New” Science being born called the “Science of Interconnectivity” or “Coherence.” The new scientists are actively monitoring and testing the effects of earth’s changes on the human mindbody complex. They have scientifically proven and are in the process of gathering data (many replicated studies from independent sources) to scientifically establish the fact that the human brain and heart are being affected by the spiking SRs. Proving a fact twice from independent sources (evidence we now have) does not Establish a fact in the scientific world; so further validity testing is in progress.

You may have noticed the quotation marks around the “New” Science because this is truly one of the very oldest of sciences, today called “Metaphysics.” Earth scientists and physicists (thanks to more sensitive, modern equipment) are re-discovering and scientifically proving some of the most ancient scientific concepts carefully preserved and protected for eons within remote monasteries in the Himalayan and Peruvian Mountains; hard evidence of prior advanced cultures that once existed upon earth, which will be introduced into the Consensus Mind at the right time. (More to come on the story of how physicists are being forced by proven facts to now re-consider the basic tenets of Metaphysics, especially in light of the recent Hadron-Collider studies in Cern, Switzerland. For years Metaphysics was the discredited “stepchild” of Science, but now, not so much!)

So how might all this be related to what’s happening to us (collectively) NOW?

Interconnectivity Scientists have demonstrated a scientific correlation between humans exposed to Gamma Ray Level Sound Frequencies (which appear at 39-40 Hz and above) with Super Brain Functioning defined as the ability to process downloads of information rapidly and also with “bursts” of insights. We are ALL being “bathed” in Gamma Rays variably peaking between 40 Hz and 158 Hz! Is it possible that our collective brains are getting an upgrade? That our DNA is being affected as well? Logically, it may NOT be true, but what if it is? Most scientists say the only thing they can say, at present, “We don’t know.” What if, WE GET TO CHOOSE our preferred reality? We invite you to ask, “Do YOU WANT a Super Brain? Astounding Insights? To be able to enter freely into the Divine Frequency, the Planetary Coherence of Love, in which ALL are respected and mutually served? Do you want a TRUE DEMOCRACY, where each vote counts?” Timeless Wisdom says, “You REALLY DO have a choice and a voice!” This is “The Time of Earth Purifications” and “The Separation of the Ways,” according to ancient prophecies. YOU will decide at which frequency(s) you feel yourself at home or “ease” as well as the future Timeline that will allow you the maximum freedom and happiness, in all the ways that matter most to you.

THERE’S MORE HAPPENING! A December 8, 2020 Headline in the Washington Post reads: “The Sun is Awakening with ‘solar storms’ that could affect earth.” Perhaps you’ve already heard about Solar Cycle 25, with NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) declaring, “As of September 15, 2020 a new ‘active solar cycle’ has begun following (approximately) 11 year intervals of somewhat predictable, alternating active and quiet cycles.” In Ancient times, the Sun was called “The Life-Giver.” Now, our Life-Giver is Waking-Up, “crackling with activity and hurling blistering pulses of energy into space. These cycles of Sun activity can cause a range of effects upon earth from ethereal aurora to satellite orbital decay, and disruptions to radio communications or the power grid.” (says Lina Tran, Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center). We may not be able to control celestial and earth influences, but can CHOOSE how we will handle them! If you’re feeling strange, having unusual symptoms, be sure to get a check-up with your physician FIRST to rule-out all possibilities before deciding that you are having ascension symptoms. (More next month)

Be Well. Stay Safe, and Remember to Stay Focused in Love, Peaceful Co-Existence and Good Will To ALL! No matter appearances, All Is Well in our Reality.

Terrace Knoll

Wisdom & Wellness Center

757 Terrace 49 / (323) 793-4058



Depending upon Covid-19 CDC and State advisories, we will OPEN SOON!

July 2021 Leave a Comment below on Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc.