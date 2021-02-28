Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – March 2021

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole new Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the **New Humans that are helping co-create it.New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will Toward All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities!

We continue to share Prophecies of the near future to Prepare our Community for this Time of Great Changes. Our “star ancestors” the Pleiadians (through James Carwin published in 2016) are sharing these probabilities, so that, Together, we can Imagine a Golden Future for Ourselves and ASSIST with Co-Creating a more Humane and Prosperous World for ALL! As you read the following, CHOOSE the future YOU want:

GLOBAL ECONOMIC CHANGES: “The practice of distributing poverty wages is a cold and deliberate one. As we scan your timeline, we see poverty wages starting to decline beginning around 2020 and working hours will see a significant decline as well. We see a new wave of economic alterations emerging including an increase in the minimum wage and much debt relief. New laws will include a significant decrease in the possible accumulation of individual wealth. (There will still be millionaires, just not billionaires). Around 2022 currency exchange will largely be conducted through virtual or digital means, not paper and coins. WE ARE CONFIDENT that GLOBAL ECONOMIC STABILITY & EQUALITY will be achieved between 2024 and 2028. We see a 50% PROBABILITY of a global economic collapse. If a global collapse occurs, it will incite the general public to vocalize disapproval of current economic systems en masse. You have the OPTION of attaining a more egalitarian economy the fast way, through collapse, or through gradual changes that allow people time to adjust. You will collectively decide which path to take.”

FREE ENERGY: “The beginnings of free energy will be made possible as a result of changes to your taxation system. It is taxes taken from the upper class (at first) that will be used for the creation and distribution of free energy. Tapping into the Earth’s electromagnetic field is the key to unlimited energy in your world. The beginnings of unlimited energy will most likely emerge around 2024 and will become a worldwide manifestation by 2040. It delights us to say that by your year 2050 Replicators will be common home appliances and will provide immediate sustenance whenever needed. A Replicator is a device that uses ambient energy to create almost any substance you desire. It literally restructures matter at a molecular level to form almost any product you choose.”

Look us up next month for MORE information and Prophecies about our coming “Golden Age.” There is so much more to come! (CC: Perhaps the failure of the independent energy grid in Texas due to severe weather conditions will have served us as an example of how we must share energy & resources with one another to survive in this Time of Change). Be Well. Stay Safe. Stay Focused in Love, Peace, & Good Will Toward All.

