Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – May 2021

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole new Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the New Humans that are helping co-create it. New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will To All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities!

We continue to share with you Pleiadian Prophecies 2020 (through James Carwin published in 2016) to Prepare our Community for a Time of Great Changes some of whichmay be coming very quickly:

“You are NOW shifting from a dysfunctional society to a functional society; from a society that has an all-for-one mentality into a society that is geared towards one-for-all. You must learn to become BOTH service-to-others and service-to-self equally. Currently (2014) on your planet the majority of the population tend to be passive/submissive. This allows a minority of self-serving individuals to outshine and dominate the majority.Therefore, a Golden Age is not about emphasizing either masculine or feminine qualities but balancing both; neither be aggressive nor submissive but seek for the BALANCE; rise up in dignity by NON-VIOLENTLY asserting your rights and freedoms. Disrespect and abusive behavior by your leaders will simply not be tolerated by an awakening human population.”

“Integrating and developing more mutually respectful, accepting, and loving connections with each other is the Key--the more positive you become, the more your physical reality will follow. Earth is both heaven and hell, a place where the best and worst experiences can be had, all contained within a singular bubble reality. You are rapidly approaching what we refer to as the ‘Splitting Prism of Time,’ which means that the negative aspectsof your reality (selfish, aggressive, harmful behaviors) in general, will begin to gradually diminish, so that no later than 2027, only the most positive timeline will remain, that which we call Alpha Earth.” (CC:What we call New Earth, at Terrace Knoll Center).

“It is no coincidence that your year 2020 or 2021 marks the birth of generation A or Alpha. The previous generations were named X, Y, and Z. You are now turning back to the first letter of the alphabet; you are wiping the slate clean and initiating a fresh, new start. The Alpha Generation will be very special. Generations X, Y, and Z were the first generations to introduce new, open-minded ways of thinking. Generation Alpha will not only raise human consciousness to higher levels, they will also be born with a substantial amount of active DNA (what your scientists call “Junk DNA”). The majority of the Alpha Generation will be born with full-fledged awareness and abilities that have not been present on your world since the remote past. It is at the time of their arrival that the Alpha Earth ‘Golden Age’ may begin.”

“These new children will not be as prone to self-hatred and self-defeat as many of you are. Because of this, they will create higher amounts of positive synchronicities or ‘good luck’ for themselves. This will mark the dramatic switch of your planetary status from negative to positive. These children, born in 2020 or 2021 will anchor very high, positive energies so that positive beings from other realities can interact with your world by frequency match or The Law of Attraction.”

“Dear Human Friends, we understand the challenges you face. We are here to encourage you. It is your destiny to emerge from the ashes, as a race of sovereign beings with exceptional abilities. In a Golden Age, all beings must be loved, empowered and free. And So Shall You Be.”

These coming probabilities are being shared so that Together, we can Envision a Golden Future for Ourselves and ASSIST with Co-Creating a more Humane and Prosperous World for ALL! Perhaps it’s part of YOUR destiny to assist this effort.

Look us up next month for MORE information about Alpha Earth, and the Coming Changes to our Planet and to our3-D mind-bodies! Until then, Be Well. Stay Safe. Stay Focused in Love, Peace, & Good Will To All.

Terrace Knoll

Wisdom & Wellness Center

757 Terrace 49 / (323) 793-4058

(Terrace Knoll Center is now TEMPORARILY closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic). May 2021 Leave a Comment below on Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc.