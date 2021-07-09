Sponsored Content: Danger of Recall Threat Hit Home, Drives EAPD to Defeat It

For voters the date to circle is Aug. 18. That’s when official ballots are due to land in our mail for the Sept. 14 recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom. Yes, we finally have that date.

But for East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD), the largest Democratic club in L.A. and in California, the date that sealed resolve to stop removal of the governor was January 31.

That was when some members of the club were delayed at Dodger Stadium in keeping their appointment to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The holdup? Protesters carrying racist signs denouncing Chinese people and calling COVID a hoax. The demonstrators were also collecting signatures on petitions to recall Governor Newsom.

Meanwhile, in a hospital bed not far away, another local Democrat and member of EAPD, Ruby De Vera, was taking her last breaths, dying of COVID just four days after her 75th birthday.

“The cruelty of denying the gruesome fact of this pandemic at the very time it was killing beloved neighbors and family members is an indelible memory for many of us,” says Hans Johnson, EAPD president. He counts De Vera and her husband Andy, who survived COVID, and her daughter Theresa, a leading disability-rights advocate, as personal friends.

“Add the brazen interference of standing in the way of Angelenos who brought their senior loved ones and themselves to the stadium to get a life-saving vaccine,” adds Johnson. “How in the world does promoting the recall of a politician they dislike justify that?”

Want to join EAPD in efforts to reject the recall? The club is offering a FREE sticker to all who commit to placing it prominently or wearing it to spread the word. Just drop a line with your physical address to eapd.la@gmail.com

