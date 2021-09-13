Sponsored Content: Don’t let your child be confused, intimidated and embarrassed by math

Mathnasium of Eagle Rock has been accommodating students from elementary school through high school to strengthen their mathematics skills and fill in necessary foundational gaps for over eight years.

As the 2021-2022 school year begins this fall, Mathnasium kindly welcomes new and returning students who are in need of guidance in mathematics, whether it be homework assistance or expanding on basic mathematics skills.

As a learning center, Mathnasium aims to assist students in mastering crucial mathematics skills that will enhance their school performance, along with building a solid foundation.

Maya Diakoff and Eric Benitez, co-owners of Mathnasium of Eagle Rock, begin by assessing each child’s math skills, customizing a learning plan, and assisting them with any areas that require attention or indicate uncertainty.

Mathnasium instructors continuously emphasize the importance of being patient and persistent even when challenging or confusing math problems come up.

“Children don’t hate math. What they hate is being confused, intimidated, and embarrassed by math,” said Larry Martinek, the creator of the Mathnasium Method.

This learning center not only welcomes students who are struggling with mathematics, but also those who want to improve their skills and broaden their academic knowledge.

“Our learning center offers assistance in math which begins with an initial assessment that gives us an idea of the concepts that the student is struggling with, rather than focusing merely on the completion of homework,” said Benitez. “Our trained math instructors work one-on-one with each individual to strengthen their math skills and cover any gaps that may be interfering with their ability to succeed academically.”

Mathnasium instructors use a plethora of strategies such as verbal, visual, written and mental techniques to guide students through each one-on-one session and introduce them to a new way of understanding and/or implementing concepts.

Mathnasium of Eagle Rock is open year-round and currently offers both at-home and in-center instruction options to accommodate the needs of the students while maintaining a COVID-safe environment. Visit mathnasium.com/eaglerock to schedule your child’s free assessment today!