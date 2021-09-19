Sponsored Content: Glendale to weigh plan to worsen dump pollution on Oct. 6

Glendale residents Marla Nelson, Malcolm Johnson, and Joan Morris visit the dump site in October 2015 as city Council Members hear testimony from neighbors about pollution concerns. Source: East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD)

Did you know that Glendale operates a dump that contaminates the air breathed by residents of Eagle Rock, Pasadena, and its own eastern neighborhoods? And did you know Glendale officials are set to consider a plan on October 6 to build a gas plant at the Scholl Canyon dump site, despite the evidence of increased pollution and severe risk of wildfire at the dump?

If you would like to make your voice heard with Glendale officials, please send an email to eapd.la@gmail.com for detailed info and guidance.

Here is a timeline of important events involving the dump:

1961: Glendale opens dump at Scholl Canyon, at north end of Figueroa Street. Sixty years of dumping begins, with Glendale earning tens of millions of dollars from signing contracts with other cities to dump their garbage at Scholl Canyon also. City closes off Glenoaks Blvd. to trucks carrying trash, making Eagle Rock the only access to the dump.

2011: With capacity limits of the dump starting to become a concern, Glendale City Council passes Zero Waste Ordinance committing to goal of 75 percent reduction in solid waste dumping by 2020, which will go unfulfilled, and lofty aspiration of 90 percent reduction by 2030, which remains in grave doubt.

2014: Glendale files official plan for massive expansion of the dump, allowing a trash pile 180 feet higher and many acres wider. Opposition mounts by neighbors on all sides, including hundreds in Eagle Rock who pack community forums.

2016: In second large public display of united opposition, Glendale and Eagle Rock residents observe 55th anniversary of dump and call for its closure. Extensive media reports document severe pollution inflicted by dump on nearby residents, especially harmful for small children and seniors.

2017: Glendale proposes building plant at dump site to process methane generated by rotting trash at the dump.

2018: More than 200 residents attend Glendale Planning Commission meeting to raise safety and pollution concerns about gas plant proposed for dump site. Glendale Water and Power loses 2-1 vote by the Commission against approval of the gas plant without any further public review.

2019: Reporting by The Boulevard Sentinel reveals that Glendale is flaring methane at the dump site. Glendale announced withdrawal of its plan to expand the dump. The withdrawal is not binding. The city intensifies its push to build the gas plant.

2020: Forced to act more transparently, Glendale accepts public comment on its plan to build gas plant at Scholl Canyon dump.

2021: Glendale completes a review of the gas plant proposal. Dozens of residents and Supervisor Hilda Solis criticize it as deeply flawed. Two advisory city commissions accept public comment that is 90 percent against the gas plant, but they split on the question of proceeding with building such a plant.

The Glendale Planning Commission then prepares to review the proposal on Weds., October 6.