Sponsored Content: Invitation to Community Public Hearing on Redistricting CD-14

Join us for an important meeting about “redistricting.” The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the maps that impact your community and to ensure you have the power to determine fair and inclusive representation in your council district.

And we need your help. Participating in the redistricting process can be just as important as voting. We need to hear from you to learn more about your community – its schools, its churches, its parks, and its people. Come learn and take action so that your neighborhood gets treated fairly and gets the resources it needs and deserves.

Please share this invitation with your neighbors, friends, and family. If you require translation services please let us know at 213-263-5765.
For more information about the City’s redistricting process, visit laccrc2021.org.

