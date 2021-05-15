Sponsored Content: It’s Mosquito Season. Here’s What You Need to Know and Do

2020 was a significant year in many respects, not only did the world experience a global pandemic, but California seemingly became invaded by a new breed of mosquito. These particular mosquitoes are aggressive biters that most often aim for your ankles – hence the term “ankle biters” – and remain active throughout the day.

The first thing you need to know about ankle biters is that they won’t just go away. This new mozzie, the Ades mosquito, actually encompasses three different species: Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito), Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito), and Aedes notoscriptus (Australian backyard mosquito). According to Mosquito Squad’s in-house entomologist, Dr. Chan, these invasive mosquitoes are brought in by trade and travel and while some of these species have actually been around longer, they easily expand their range and populations.

Once a suitable environment (i.e. California) is found, all they need is food for the adults and water for the eggs, larva, and pupa, and they can go through multiple generations a year. Warm weather (preferably temperatures of at least 50 degrees F or higher), a drop of water, blood, and flower nectar is all mosquitoes need to breed a healthy batch of biting pests. Within a single feeding, a female has the ability to lay up to 200 eggs or more every 7 days. Once an egg has hatched, it becomes a full adult within 8 to 10 days. And so the cycle begins anew.

Another thing you need to know is that mosquitos are more than just annoying. They are considered the world’s deadliest animal because of the dangerous diseases they transmit. West Nile Virus has become the most commonly transmitted mosquito-borne illness within the contiguous states. Zika virus threatened public health during an outbreak in 2015. (Thankfully, malaria — the best-known mosquito-borne virus — was by and large eradicated from the United States in the 1950s.)

You also need to know that, unfortunately, climate change has allowed mosquitoes and other pests to thrive.

