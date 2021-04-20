Sponsored Content: Panel on “Historic transportation through Eagle Rock” coming April 27

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK VALLEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

TRANSPORTATION THROUGH EAGLE ROCK

We welcome all who are interested to the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society public

zoom meeting at 7 PM Tuesday, April 27. Links will be available via our email blast.

From the beginnings of its suburbanization, issues of connectivity to the cities around it

drove the process.

The initial connection of concern was the Eagle Rock Boulevard

corridor, where swampy areas around York Boulevard blocked access to LA.

Very soon after, the east-west connection between our valley and adjacent cities and thence the San

Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, became the focus of both local boosters and State and

regional planners.

While this did benefit Eagle Rock, it began a shift, which would often

be the source of conflict, between users concerned with local connections and regional

authorities that viewed Eagle Rock mostly as a bottleneck to regional traffic solutions.

A slideshow presentation highlighting these and later developments will precede a panel

question and answer period about this history. This is not, however, a forum for

discussion of current transportation issues.

The panel includes; Alan Weeks, expert on the trolley system and longtime Metro employee; Michael Morgan, expert on the Glendale

and Eagle Rock Railway; Severin Martinez, a city planner who has studied the freeway

and road connections between Eagle Rock and the region. Eric Warren, ERVHS curator,

will moderate.

