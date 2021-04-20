Sponsored Content: LB House Up For Sale

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
1855 Topock St | Glendale
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,695,000
The LB House, innovative work by renowned architect Stan Allen, is offered for sale for the very first time. Commissioned by artist Linda Burnham as her private residence, the home is tucked into a residential/commercial district at the border of Atwater and Glendale, a distinctive setting where NY-based Allen explored his vision of the SoCal dream.
Interconnected interior volumes present double-height spaces for living, dining and the well-equipped kitchen, showered in a palette of natural light that shifts throughout the day. Massive Fleetwood sliders open to lush gardens and a pool; bedrooms feel tucked away, private, but never far from reach.
Sure to inspire creativity and convivial gatherings, the LB House has been celebrated in numerous publications including the LA Times and Barbara Bestor’s “Bohemian Modern.” Reside within art that is practical for everyday living, mere blocks from coffee and provisions at Proof Bakery, Wine & Eggs, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and more.
