Sponsored Content: LB House Up For Sale

2021 April Real Estate Sponsored Content
admin22Leave a Comment on Sponsored Content: LB House Up For Sale

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM TRACY DO | COMPASS

1855 Topock St | Glendale

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,695,000
 
The LB House, innovative work by renowned architect Stan Allen, is offered for sale for the very first time. Commissioned by artist Linda Burnham as her private residence, the home is tucked into a residential/commercial district at the border of Atwater and Glendale, a distinctive setting where NY-based Allen explored his vision of the SoCal dream. 
 
Interconnected interior volumes present double-height spaces for living, dining and the well-equipped kitchen, showered in a palette of natural light that shifts throughout the day. Massive Fleetwood sliders open to lush gardens and a pool; bedrooms feel tucked away, private, but never far from reach. 
 
Sure to inspire creativity and convivial gatherings, the LB House has been celebrated in numerous publications including the LA Times and Barbara Bestor’s “Bohemian Modern.” Reside within art that is practical for everyday living, mere blocks from coffee and provisions at Proof Bakery, Wine & Eggs, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and more.
 

PLEASE SUPPORT THE BOULEVARD SENTINEL. YOUR CONTRIBUTION WILL HELP THE SENTINEL SURVIVE THE PANDEMIC.
PLEASE

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $20.00 One Time

 
Share the News
admin

Related Posts

This kimchi and Spam musubi croissant from Sugarbloom Bakery won over L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison. | Image: sugarbloombakery.com

Scrumptious in NELA

Mary Lynch

Sponsored Content: Panel on “Historic transportation through Eagle Rock” coming April 27

admin
Pacific Opera Project returns to Northeast L.A. this week with open-air performances of Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti.” | Image by POP

Art and opera in NELA this week

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.