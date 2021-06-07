Dear Community Members,
It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years. The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. One of those projects is the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor, an 18-mile bus rapid transit project connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.
We believe this project will provide a more convenient transit experience that will reduce traffic and encourage more people to take the bus in this corridor. We also expect it will boost local businesses in the area.
We appreciate the constructive feedback we’ve received on this project, particularly concerning our proposed route through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard.
Our staff is recommending dedicated bus lanes along most of the corridor to provide faster, more reliable and convenient service while maintaining or enhancing existing bicycle lanes. This plan will allow us to move more people more quickly to jobs, restaurants, entertainment and other destinations without forcing buses to weave in and out of regular traffic.
There will be additional opportunities for community feedback as this project heads to Metro’s Board of Directors in late May; that’s when the Board is expected to vote on what route this project will take.
Thank you for your time, your energy and your attention on this project. Metro will continue working to improve mobility for the entire community as this project moves forward.
Sincerely,
Phillip A. Washington
CEO, Metro
2 thoughts on “Sponsored Content: Letter to community from Phillip A. Washington, CEO, Metro”
Thank you, Mr. Washington, for your commitment to improving mass transit and the life of the community. Improving bus service in Eagle Rock would be most welcome. The most immediate way would be to reduce wait time, make bus travel more attractive by making it more useful. Make the buses cleaner, maybe even smaller, as they run mostly empty. Add lines to more destinations. Increase wages for drivers and staff, do everything possible to make riding a bus a better experience. There is no need to tear up the street, to get rid of the lanes of traffic necessary for folks carrying tools and supplies to jobs and businesses, or transporting carloads of kids to schools and playdates. There is no need to get rid of parking for folks wanting to visit restaurants or shops or dojos. Please go ahead and plant those beautiful flowering trees pictured in the BRT ads – do everything you can to make what we have and love, and use, better. There is no need to embrace this notion that the only way forward is to wreck and replace. It is possible to improve what we have, and your help would be most welcome.
He is stepping down. We will have to see how the new CEO is.