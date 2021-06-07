Sponsored Content: Letter to community from Phillip A. Washington, CEO, Metro

Dear Community Members,

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years. The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. One of those projects is the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor, an 18-mile bus rapid transit project connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

We believe this project will provide a more convenient transit experience that will reduce traffic and encourage more people to take the bus in this corridor. We also expect it will boost local businesses in the area.

We appreciate the constructive feedback we’ve received on this project, particularly concerning our proposed route through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard.

Our staff is recommending dedicated bus lanes along most of the corridor to provide faster, more reliable and convenient service while maintaining or enhancing existing bicycle lanes. This plan will allow us to move more people more quickly to jobs, restaurants, entertainment and other destinations without forcing buses to weave in and out of regular traffic.

There will be additional opportunities for community feedback as this project heads to Metro’s Board of Directors in late May; that’s when the Board is expected to vote on what route this project will take.

Thank you for your time, your energy and your attention on this project. Metro will continue working to improve mobility for the entire community as this project moves forward.

Sincerely,

Phillip A. Washington

CEO, Metro