Hans Johnson, president of East Area Progressive Democrats, was joined at an August rally urging local voters to vote NO on the recall by (from left to right) Controller Betty Yee, City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, School Board Member Jackie Goldberg and Supervisor Hilda Solis | Photo EAPD

Sponsored Content: Local Democrats Lead Drive to Vote NO on Recall

Getting vaccination centers opened at Cal State L.A. and Dodger Stadium. Distributing millions of meals to public school students and their families through the pandemic. Making free community college a reality for thousands of Californians. Paying restaurants to deliver meals safely to home-bound seniors. 

These are just some of the priorities of Governor Gavin Newsom conveyed on August 15 by speakers at the East Area Progressive Democrats’ (EAPD) rally to reject the recall by voting NO. 

The safe outdoor event at L.A. City College occurred just as voters began receiving ballots in the Sept. 14 election. The ballot asks whether to throw out Gov. Newsom and replace him with any of a series of mostly unknown contestants for the state’s top job. Many of them take extreme right-wing stances, like opposing face masks and questioning vaccines and promoting bigotry, school vouchers, and firearms. 

“Public health is at stake. Public education is at stake. So is hard-won progress in our state for women, for immigrants, for seniors, for LGBTQ people, and for the environment and climate action and to stop hate crimes and gun violence,” said EAPD president Hans Johnson. 

Joining him in urging local voters to vote NO on the recall were state Controller Betty Yee, Supervisor Hilda Solis, City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, and School Board Member Jackie Goldberg. 

The takeaway for all who attended the rally: Take the 60 seconds to mark NO on question 1 of the ballot. Then sign and date the back of the envelope with prepaid postage. Vote NO and tell others. This recall is a threat to 60 years of progress in our state. And local Democrats are leading the way to defeat it. 

Need a yard sign to spread the word to “Vote NO” to your neighbors? Send an email to eapd.la@gmail.com with the subject “Reject the Recall”

