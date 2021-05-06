Sponsored Content: Local Dems celebrate educators and honor Eagle Rocker May 23

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM THE EAST AREA PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS
Who had to pivot fastest in their work serving others as COVID changed how Americans connected? Teachers top many a list.
On Sunday, May 23, East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD) join together online to pay tribute to educators for their 5th annual event Thank A Teacher with EAPD.
The celebration of educators’ essential role in community and democracy caps a difficult year. Teachers and school professionals, including librarians, made extraordinary adaptations to remote instruction. This annual reception is a chance to exhale and share appreciation.
The 2021 honoree is Julie McManus, a visual arts teacher at Ramon Cortines High School in Downtown L.A. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and active in her union, United Teachers Los Angeles. She is also an Eagle Rocker.
Save the date to celebrate:
Thank A Teacher with EAPD
Sunday, May 23, at 3 pm
To reserve a spot and get ticket(s):
Send an email to eapd.la@gmail.com with subject Thank A Teacher
or
purchase tickets directly by making a donation of $35 per ticket at this link:
https://www.eapd.la/donate
or
call 323-550-1992
Host level sponsorships are also available at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels.