Sponsored Content: Local Dems celebrate educators and honor Eagle Rocker May 23

Who had to pivot fastest in their work serving others as COVID changed how Americans connected? Teachers top many a list.

On Sunday, May 23, East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD) join together online to pay tribute to educators for their 5th annual event Thank A Teacher with EAPD.

The celebration of educators’ essential role in community and democracy caps a difficult year. Teachers and school professionals, including librarians, made extraordinary adaptations to remote instruction. This annual reception is a chance to exhale and share appreciation.

The 2021 honoree is Julie McManus, a visual arts teacher at Ramon Cortines High School in Downtown L.A. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and active in her union, United Teachers Los Angeles. She is also an Eagle Rocker.

Save the date to celebrate:

Thank A Teacher with EAPD

Sunday, May 23, at 3 pm

To reserve a spot and get ticket(s):

Send an email to eapd.la@gmail.com with subject Thank A Teacher

or

purchase tickets directly by making a donation of $35 per ticket at this link:

https://www.eapd.la/donate

or

call 323-550-1992

Host level sponsorships are also available at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels.