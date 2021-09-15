Sponsored Content: Metro invites you to community meetings on BRT design options for Eagle Rock

Metro invites you to share your feedback on the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor Project.

Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around, which includes better transit to connect communities in the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is faster and more reliable than regular bus service and can improve access to jobs, schools and recreation by providing connections to key destinations and the regional transit network.

You’re invited to virtual community meetings for an update on the proposed project and refinements in Eagle Rock. The virtual community meetings will present updated information on the design options being considered for the sections of the project in Eagle Rock, with an opportunity to provide feedback.

Join us for a community meeting on Zoom.

The presentation and content will be identical for both meetings; please join the meeting that best fits your schedule.

Eagle Rock – Two Meetings on Thursday, September 23

11am – 1pm

Link: bit.ly/eaglerock1

Phone: 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

Access code: 829 4253 5299

5 – 7pm

Link: bit.ly/eaglerock2

Phone: 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

Access code: 833 4581 0397

Next Steps

Metro anticipates completing the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) in late 2021/early 2022. The public will have an opportunity to review the Final EIR prior to board certification.

Contact Us

Metro invites you to stay involved and share your feedback. To learn more, visit the project website, metro.net/nohopasbrt .

All Metro meetings are accessible to persons with disabilities. Spanish translation provided. Other Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations and translations are available by calling 323.466.3876 at least 72 hours in advance.