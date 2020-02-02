Sponsored content: All Signs Point to NoHo Living

5621 Strohm Ave | North Hollywood

www.genrenoho.com

$839,000+ | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths

Location is everything, and at Genre NoHo owners are in the heart of the entertainment industry. Bordering Burbank, and with easy access to the studios, Genre is just minutes from the NoHo Arts District with its choice roster of outdoor cafes.

Prospective owners can select between two floor plans, each with a private entryway and no shared walls. Both layouts feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a mezzanine loft and over 1,800 square feet of living area. Soaring ceiling height and oversized windows provide lots of natural light and space for a big TV; the balcony and terrace are sweet spots for morning coffee and evening cocktails under open sky. The designer kitchen is outfitted with square-edge quartz countertops and stainless appliances by LG. Owners can select which room suits their needs to work/create at home, and store gear in the side-by-side two car garage.

Markets, dining and takeout options are found along the nearby thoroughfares Lankershim, Vineland, and Magnolia. Parks are all around, and there are miles of beautifully-maintained recreation space along the Chandler Bikeway.

