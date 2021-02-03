Sponsored content: Mortgage Minute: Did you miss the Refi boat?

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM WE FUND LA

MORTGAGE MINUTE

VOLUME 10, JANUARY, 2021

Did You Miss the Refi Boat?

In case you were wondering if you missed the refinance boat, you have not, rates remain near record lows. Refinancing your existing mortgage can accomplish a number of money savings goals. You can reduce your monthly payment, you can shorten the term of your loan, or you can take cash out and utilize some of the equity you’ve built to eliminate high interest debt or finally get that home remodel project done. Call us today for a free mortgage analysis.

Jumbo Loans

We are happy to announce that we are now a leading lender in the jumbo loan space. Our efficiency and speed is what sets us apart from other lenders. We offer a variety of fixed, adjustable rate, and interest-only mortgages with a maximum loan amount of $5 million dollars. For highly qualified borrowers, we offer programs with less than 20% down payment with no mortgage insurance needed with a maximum loan amount of $1,500,000. Guidelines can vary on these programs so it’s best to reach out to find out if these fit your scenario.

Barry Habib

We would like to invite you to a special Zoom webinar hosted by Barry Habib on February 4th, 2021 at 11:00 AM PST/ 2:00PM EST. If you are unfamiliar with the name, he has become an expert on all things real estate, finance and mortgage. During this webinar he will be discussing the current state of the market and his predictions for 2021. We are confident that the materials he is going to cover will benefit everyone weather you are an agent, buyer, seller or lender. Visit https://barryhabib.foa.events/ to register.

