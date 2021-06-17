Sponsored Content: Spend the Summer with Mathnasium! Why Summer Math Tutoring with Mathnasium is the Best Choice for your Child.

Mathnasium is a math-only tutoring center that provides personalized math instruction to students in grades 2 through 12.

Through our Mathnasium Method™ students learn math in a way that fosters a genuine enthusiasm and love for math. Tutoring is provided by our expertly trained instructors in-center or through live virtual sessions.

Over summer vacation, math skills gained throughout the school year are at risk of being lost at a much higher rate than other subjects. With Covid greatly impacting instruction this past year, your child may be at risk of falling further behind this summer. At Mathnasium, we offer tutoring to help your child catch up and ensure they have a solid math foundation.

We offer tutoring throughout the summer months to help your child beat the “summer slide” and prepare for the Fall. If your child is advanced in their math skills and needs to be challenged, we can provide additional enrichment to keep them engaged. For our high school students, math instruction for algebra through pre-calculus is also available.

As part of the enrollment process at Mathnasium, each student is given a free, personalized assessment to determine their learning needs. We then customize an individual tutoring plan tailored to their learning style to help your child achieve their math learning goals, with check-in assessments throughout their instruction to monitor their progress.

Spend the summer with Mathnasium! Contact us today to schedule a free math assessment for your child. Spots are filling up quickly for our summer session, so don’t delay!