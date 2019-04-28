Spring Season Highlights

Lindsay Garcia member of ER team that won four CIF L.A,. City Section Championships | Photo by Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

Here are the results for NELA’s high schools for the regular spring season, through April 24. Playoffs come next. Stay tuned.

Girls Softball

With three league games remaining as of April 24, Eagle Rock is 7-0, followed by Marshall and Wilson at 5-2.

Eagle Rock’s Elianna Reyes extended her consecutive game hitting streak to 32 games, including 21 games from Alhambra before she transferred to Eagle Rock.

Sotomayor defeated both Franklin and Lincoln in April for the first time in their 8-year history. Their three wins this year are the most Sotomayor has ever won in league competition.

Baseball

Marshall leads league play at 7-0 with three games remaining. Wilson is at 6-1; losing only to Marshall 6-3 on April 23. Marshall has outscored league opponents 50-6.

Marshall senior pitcher Abe Pacheco threw a 5-inning perfect game, striking out 11 in the Barristers 12-0 victory over Eagle Rock on March 18.

Boys Volleyball

Eagle Rock boys volleyball swept Northern League competition for the 12th consecutive year. They are 111-1 in 11 years and have a 107 league-match winning streak. Coach Tim Bergeron is 125-7 in 13 years as head coach.

League runners-up, Lincoln and Marshall, both had 7-3 records.

Volleyball playoff seeding will be announced on April 25.

Boys Tennis

Eagle Rock went undefeated in league competition with a 11-0 record for the 5th consecutive year. Marshall was runner-up, going 11-3.

Eagle Rock received the #3 seed in Boys Tennis Open Division semi-finals but lost to #2 Granada Hills 22-7.5. Marshall, the #5 seed in Division I, defeated #12 Manual Arts 28.5-1 and lost in the quarterfinals against #4 Bell on April 24.

Wilson, #12 in Division II, lost to #5 Van Nuys 16.5-13 in round 1.

Swimming

The photo here shows Amanda Lau (foreground) and Julianna Keipp on the Eagle Rock swim team competing against Contreras during an April 10 meet at Glassell Park Pool. Eagle Rock boys and girls each finished undefeated in Northern League competition and won the Northern League Championship.

Spring swim competition continues with the City Prelims & Finals to be held at LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium in Exposition Park with prelims on May 1st and finals on May 3rd.

Competitive Cheer

Marshall Barristers Cheer captured the Northern Division Championship.

Hollywood High won the Central/Northern League Championship, followed by Marshall and Eagle Rock.

The League Championships were followed by the Eastern Regional playoffs:

Lincoln Cheer won 1st place in Division 2 in the Eastern Regionals, which were held at Wilson.

Lincoln and Wilson are set to compete in the Division 2 City Championship on April 27 at Birmingham Community Charter High School in Van Nuys.

Track

Marshall has continued its league track dominance, winning titles in boys varsity and boys and girls frosh-soph. All three teams went 7-0 for the 2nd straight year. Marshall Boys varsity has now won 11 of the last 13 league titles and gone 78-2 in that stretch.

Northern League Prelims will be held on April 26 and the Northern League Finals on May 3.

Signing at Cathedral High School

Congratulations to Adrian Munoz ‘19 on signing a National Letter of Intent with the University of Redlands.

Alumni Watch: Eagle Rock Water Polo

Eagle Rock alumna, Lindsey Garcia, was honored on April 4 during a special pre-game ceremony at Cal State Northridge for her four-year water polo career at the university. Lindsey was a member of the Eagle Rock girls water polo teams 2012-2015 that were 84-8 overall and won four CIF L.A. City Section Championships.

For the past 9 months, Ms. Garcia has been working at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, starting with the introduction to water polo group and now coaching water polo for one of the 14U (14-and-under) teams.

Photos: Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

