Spring’s Awakening: Art and Culture in Northeast Los Angeles, April 2021

Artwork by NELA-based artist Jeffrey Stuker (center) on display at the Huntington as part of the major exhibition "Made in LA 2020: a version." | Photo by Joshua White / JWPictures.com

Artwork by NELA-based artist Jeffrey Stuker (center) on display at the Huntington as part of the major exhibition "Made in LA 2020: a version." | Photo by Joshua White / JWPictures.com

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

Upcoming art and culture events in Northeast Los Angeles include the return of in-person exhibitions at nearby museums and galleries (albeit masked and distanced), as well as opportunities to enter your art in a juried art show and participate in a local book club’s first ever foray into the world of graphic memoir. Here’s a sampling:

Bermudez Projects

Del Cielo Caen las Hojas (The Leaves Will Fall From the Sky), a new site-specific installation at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park, is the first in a series of exhibitions at the gallery dedicated to BIPOC and LGBTQ artists. The installation, by an unnamed artist referred to as “ARTST UNKNWN,” explores destiny and free will using corn-based materials — in part, an homage to the artist’s mother and their Mexican heritage. Del Cielo Caen las Hojas is on view now through April 24.

The Bermudez Projects exhibition of works by artist Ana Serrano is also on view now through April 24. Entitled a sense of place, the exhibition highlights Serrano’s works in cardboard, wood and acrylic that evoke the L.A. neighborhoods of her youth.

To make an appointment to visit Bermudez Projects in person, contact the gallery.

Autry Museum of the American West

The Autry reopens April 6 with in-person viewing of When I Remember I See Red, a survey of contemporary painting, sculpture, photography and more from Native Californian artists. The exhibit, which explores the indigenous past, present and future of the region, will run until Nov. 14.

Visitors to the Autry can also get a final look at Masters of the American West, a vast collection of paintings and sculptures that will be on view and for sale until Apr. 11.

Reservations are required and can be found here.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens

The indoor galleries at the Huntington in San Marino will reopen April 17 with the debut of “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” a major exhibition of L.A. artists that was set for 2020, but delayed due to the pandemic. The exhibition will run until Aug. 1.

Of the 30 artists in the exhibition, five live or work in Northeast L.A., four in Highland Park and one in Montecito Heights.

More information on ticketing and attendance can be found here.

Arroyo Seco Regional Library

“They Called Us Enemy,” the graphic memoir of George Takei (the actor best known for playing Sulu on “Star Trek”) is the book club choice this month at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library in Highland Park; it’s the first time the club has chosen a book in the graphic format. Takei’s memoir tells the story of his imprisonment in a WWII Japanese American concentration camp.

For help using your library card to get the book digitally or in paper — and to sign up for the Zoom discussion of the memoir on April 24 at 3 p.m. — email the adult librarian, Sarah Moore, at smoore@lapl.org.

The L.A. public library’s “L.A. Made” cultural programming series will also stream a discussion of Takei’s memoir on April 15 at 4 p.m on its YouTube and Facebook channels.

Elysian Valley Arts Collective

The nonprofit Elysian Valley Arts Collective is seeking entries for their spring Juried Art Show. The collective asks artists to reflect on the theme of “home,” per these prompts: “What’s your idea of home? Is it a safe place? Is it a feeling? How has “shelter in place” affected your views of home?”

Six prizes will be awarded, including a $500 grand prize, four runner-up prizes of $100 each and one $150 prize for an emerging artist younger than age18.

The submission deadline is May 10. Entry is free. Details are here.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.