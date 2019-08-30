Eagle Rock Blvd on a sunny winter day | Photo by Bill Hendrickson

Still Trying to Rock the Eagle Rock Boulevard

2019 Editions More News News September Updates
K. D. Dunleavy951Leave a Comment on Still Trying to Rock the Eagle Rock Boulevard

By K. D. Dunleavy

It came as a blow earlier this year when it was learned that grants would not be forthcoming to fund Rock the Boulevard, a public-private effort to improve the safety and beauty of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

But Council District 14, a big backer of Rock the Boulevard, has not given up. “We remain optimistic that additional funding sources will be identified soon and hope to know more by fall,” said a spokesperson for CD14 Councilmember José Huizar in response to questions from the Boulevard Sentinel. The spokesperson added that Huizar remains fully committed to the project.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to a meeting of the Glassell Park Improvement Association on Thursday, September 12, that will be devoted to issues along Eagle Rock Boulevard. Topics on the agenda include traffic, pedestrian safety, sidewalks, medians, bike lanes and new businesses. Staff from L.A.’s departments of Transportation and City Planning will attend, along with representatives from CD1, CD13 and CD14. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Glassell Park Community and Senior Center located at 3750 N. Verdugo Road in Glassell Park.

Support Our Journalism

Our local news makes Northeast Los Angeles a better place to live and do business. We are asking readers like you to support our journalism. Please Contribute today.  Thank you. 

Share the News
$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly

       

Share the News
Tagged
K. D. Dunleavy

Related Posts

School Libraries in NELA Escape the Budget Ax

admin
LAPD investigating liquor store robbery in February on Eagle Rock Blvd. | Photo Bill Hendrickson

Crime and Punishment in Northeast L.A.

Laura Brady-Allen
Vielka McFarlane

Prison Time for Charter School Founder with Ties to NELA

T.A. Hendrickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.