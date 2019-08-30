Still Trying to Rock the Eagle Rock Boulevard

By K. D. Dunleavy

It came as a blow earlier this year when it was learned that grants would not be forthcoming to fund Rock the Boulevard, a public-private effort to improve the safety and beauty of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

But Council District 14, a big backer of Rock the Boulevard, has not given up. “We remain optimistic that additional funding sources will be identified soon and hope to know more by fall,” said a spokesperson for CD14 Councilmember José Huizar in response to questions from the Boulevard Sentinel. The spokesperson added that Huizar remains fully committed to the project.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to a meeting of the Glassell Park Improvement Association on Thursday, September 12, that will be devoted to issues along Eagle Rock Boulevard. Topics on the agenda include traffic, pedestrian safety, sidewalks, medians, bike lanes and new businesses. Staff from L.A.’s departments of Transportation and City Planning will attend, along with representatives from CD1, CD13 and CD14. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Glassell Park Community and Senior Center located at 3750 N. Verdugo Road in Glassell Park.

