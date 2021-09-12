Take part in art in NELA

You can explore ancient Mesoamerica, including artifacts like this Aztec calendar sun stone, in weekly virtual courses in September and October at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. | Image from Smithsonianmag.com

By Pablo-Nukaya Petralia

Programs to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month and Los Angeles Textile Month, art that blurs the line between virtual and real, and live theater for a cause are just some of the art and culture offerings in NELA in the days and weeks ahead.

Arroyo Seco Regional Library

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Arroyo Seco Regional Library in Highland Park will host a weekly virtual course on ancient Mesoamerican culture, held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13. Participants will watch documentaries each week before joining a seminar and discussion about the material over Zoom. The course is free with a library card and the documentaries can be accessed here. For more about the program and to enroll, call the library at 323-255-0537 or email the library at ayosco@lapl.org

Oxy Arts

Oxy Arts, a center of artistic life for Occidental College and the NELA community-at-large, officially reopens its doors on Thursday, Sept. 16 with a reception and new exhibit entitled “Encoding Futures: Critical Imaginaries of AI.” The show, which runs until Nov. 19, combines the work of 11 artists to explore technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence and how they impact our world.

You can also join Oxy Arts on Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view original augmented reality monuments for a future Los Angeles, developed over the summer by four Oxy Arts virtual resident artists. The exhibition, entitled “Encoding Futures: Speculative Monuments of L.A.,” features four monuments at four locations in L.A. that are viewable via the 4th Wall app. You can also go to the address listed for each artwork and use the app to be directed to the artwork. Remember to look up, down and all around to find the piece! You can learn more here about the artists, the monuments, the locations and how to use the app. The artworks will be hosted indefinitely in the 4th Wall app and can be viewed at any time after the launch.

Oxy Arts exhibitions are free. Oxy Arts | 4757 York Blvd. | Highland Park

Vidiots

Vidiots Foundation, the non-profit community video store and movie theater coming soon to Eagle Rock’s Eagle Theater, will host a new livestreamed play Sept. 18 as a fundraiser for their planned opening in Spring 2022. Written by Mystery Space Theatre 3000 writer Bill Corbett, the play — titled “The Medievalists” — tells the story of “A once-respected history scholar [who] crashes and burns on the set of the cheesy TV series adapted from his work.” The cast includes Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Birdgirl), Jason Ritter (Gravity Falls) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).

Tickets for the play start at $10 and include on-demand viewing until Sept. 22, allowing for re-watches or in case you cannot make it to the live event. More information at the Eventbrite page.

Roswell Space

As part of Los Angeles Textile Month, a citywide initiative to celebrate textile art and industry, the Roswell Space art gallery in Glassell Park is staging “Bespoke,” a group show of five local artists who use fiber and fabric in their work, now through Oct. 3, The artists will be on hand for a virtual exhibit tour and Q&A on Sept. 26. More information is at this link. Private viewing is available by appointment; contact the gallery by email at roswell.space@gmail.com or by text at 818-517-1387.

Mark your calendars

Highland Park’s biggest annual cultural events– the Highland Park Independent Film Festival and Councilman Gil Cedillo’s Latin Jazz and Music Festival – are right around the corner. The film festival will be on Oct. 1 and 2 at the historic Highland Theater, 5604 N. Figueroa Street. The jazz festival will be on Oct. 9 and 10 at Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.