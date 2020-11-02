The Fastest Selling Homes in NELA

By Jeffery Marino

While everyone is waiting to see when the pandemic will finally put the brakes on the housing market in NELA, these three homes recently sold faster than you can say “pandemic-induced recession.” 

Typically, the housing market slows down heading into fall. Not this year, according to MLS data provided by Redfin. In September, the latest data available, the median days on market in the northeast region of L.A. was 42. That’s nine days faster than in July, which is usually the fastest month for home sales.

The three homes featured rocketed from listing to closing in less than 30 days. 

348 W Avenue 44, Mount Washington
Sold for $1,600,000
Off market in 16 days
Listed by: Miguel Pedraza of Compass 

This new construction, 3-bed, 3-bath property was off-the-market in just over two weeks and closed in 9 days.

The price was high – it went for $50,000 over the asking price, making it one of the priciest homes to sell in NELA in September. But the buyer likely considered it a bargain because it’s a high-quality house with brand new finishes in a prime location in Mount Washington.

2955 Warwick Avenue, El Sereno
Sold for $690,000
Off market in 22 days
Listed by Stefanie Villavencicio of Realty One Group Masters

On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum is this 3-bed, 2-bath midcentury home in El Sereno. It sold in a flash because it has space, a remodeled kitchen and recessed lighting – all for under $700,000, a rarity in NELA these days.

5901 Benner Street, Highland Park
Sold for $741,000
Off market in 25 days
Listed by Caroline Roa Luat Young of Sotheby’s

Selling for $62,000 over asking, this 2-bed, 1-bath Highland Park bungalow was under a contingent contract within seven days of being listed. Why so fast? It was one of the least expensive homes sold in Highland Park in September and comes with a detached garage that can be converted to a work-from-home space, a big plus these days for many homeowners. 

Jeffery Marino

