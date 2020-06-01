The Season That Wasn’t in High School Sports

By Dave Abbott
The cancellation of high school sports this spring was especially unfortunate for senior athletes in the Class of 2020, who were deprived of their final season. The list below of varsity senior athletes from Northeast L.A. is intended to acknowledge them and their contributions to sport and school spirit throughout their high school years.
Softball
Maya Cardoza – Ashley Flores – Alyson Jimenez – Felicia Martinez – Stephanie Padilla – Jessica Perez – Elianna Reyes – Helen Sanchez
Baseball
-
-
-
- Ismael Alvarado – Carlos Cabrera – Adrain Lopez – Jacob Martinez – Christian Moreno – Jack Spiewak
Boys Volleyball
Jesus Cruz – Jacob Hancock – Timothy Jackson – Josiah Lacarania – Jose Ortega – Felix Santos – Enrico Tapuro
Boys Tennis
Aaron John Lee – Quentin Lee – John Macatlang – Ryan Marquez
Track & Field
Andrea Camacho – Alyssa Cobian – James Corrigan – Cedrik De Guzman – Eric Garcia – Jimmy Hughes – Nick Jacobsmeyer – Lydia Jong – Daniel Juarez – David Juarez – Juan Marmolejo – Haley Miranda – Sarah Morales – Rainer Palisoc – Sabrina Roman – Jesus Sanchez – Hector Sandoval- Jessica Santos – Lucien Tomlinson – Khristal Vega – Brandon Villarreal – Francesca Walker – Jei Wilkinson – Justin Zhou
Swim Team
Rachel Alvarado – Aszley Campos – Giles Capati – Tania Casanova – Samantha Crockett – Nolan Deyer -Ashley Estrada – Vaitea Foley – Athan Gatica – Hailey Knapp – Diego Lopez – Dayana Mancia – Juan Fernando Morales – Kailee Ruiz – Evan Schneider – Brendon Stow – Jathan Subdias – Mathew Trejo
Competition Cheer
Ellie Acosta – Natalia Arce – Britney Castaneda Camacho – Olivia Danao – Jaylene Diaz – Sara Gil – Janelle Hernandez – Jacqueline Sandoval – Sharon Shin – Destiny Trejo – Rubi Villasana – Grace Vincovic
Softball
Hannah Santos
Baseball
Erick Becerra – Alfred Bobadilla – Derrick Carbajal – Erik Diaz – Adrian Garcia – Chris Jauregui
Boys Volleyball
Carlos Camacho – Jesus Ceja – Abraham Merino – Samuel Prado – Pedro Rios
Boys Tennis
Juan Alcobas – Farixs Flores – Andrew Gutierrez – Billy Martinez – Emilio Montes – Matthew Tapia
Golf
Saul Amezcua – Evelyn Hernandez – Sophia Maldonado – Mauricio Zuluaga
Track & Field
Kevin Araniva – Victor Arenas – Andy Buelna – Kristopher Johnson – Max Mata – Raul Quintana – Byron Ruvalcaba – Alan Sarmiento – David Sauri – Freddy Sosa – Jose Toledo – Craig Wolanski – Gilbert Zepeda – Kassandra Aguilar – Alize Botello – Breana Ceballos – Katie Iglesias – Julianna Martinez – Ashley Olivares – Sarahi Paredez – Gisselle Rivas – Catherine Shokralla – Melanie Siguenza – Chelsey Torres – Hellen Trejo – Erika Vargas – Leticia Zepeda
Competition Cheer
Leslie Castillo – Kimberly Mendez – Lindsay Martinez
Softball
Itzel Cano – Marialy Cruz – Sabrina Barbosa – Kiera Yambao – Izabella Chavarin – Emily Martinez – Jimena Ibarra – Emily Nunez – Olimpia Vargas – Alexis Alcaraz – Isabel Camacho
Baseball
Sebastian Rodriguez – Salvador Lucachin – Jesus Marquez – Alex Aquino – Joshua Chavez – Gabriel Lara – Andre Nolasco
Track & Field
Names not available at time of posting. This will be updates as information becomes available.
All-City Athletes Named in Soccer
The CIF L.A. City Section recently announced the All-City athletes in soccer for 2019/2020. The announcements are usually made at the end of the winter sports season in February but were delayed until May due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, several of the coaches for the boys’ soccer teams did not participate in the selection process, including those from Eagle Rock, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Sotomayor, so no boys from those schools were named All-City.
Here are the newest All-City athletes from Northeast L.A.
Boys Soccer All-City
Player of the Year: Sergio Martinez, Junior, Wilson
Sergio Martinez, Junior, Wilson
Alirio Alvarado, Sophomore, Wilson
Julio De La Roca, Senior, Wilson
Noe Cahuantzi, Senior, Wilson
Ernesto Alvarez, Sophomore, Wilson
Girls Soccer All-City
All-City Team Division III:
Maleah Haro, Senior, Wilson
Karen Lopez, Junior, Wilson
Stephanie Martinez, Sophomore, Wilson
Lorena Garcia, Senior, Wilson
Stacy Fonseca, Senior, Marshall
All-City Team Division IV:
Monique Alvarez, Freshman,Franklin
Linda Vaquelizo, Junior, Franklin
Isabella Sanchez, Senior, Lincoln
All photos by Dave Abbott
