The Season That Wasn’t in High School Sports

Seniors from the Class of 2020 on the Eagle Rock High softball team posed for a photo this year shortly before the pandemic closed the schools. From left, Jessica Perez, Maya Cardoza, Felicia Martinez, Alyson Jimenez, Elianna Reyes, Stephanie Padilla, Helen Sanchez, Ashley Flores

By Dave Abbott

The cancellation of high school sports this spring was especially unfortunate for senior athletes in the Class of 2020, who were deprived of their final season. The list below of varsity senior athletes from Northeast L.A. is intended to acknowledge them and their contributions to sport and school spirit throughout their high school years.

Softball

Maya Cardoza – Ashley Flores – Alyson Jimenez – Felicia Martinez – Stephanie Padilla – Jessica Perez – Elianna Reyes – Helen Sanchez

Baseball







Ismael Alvarado – Carlos Cabrera – Adrain Lopez – Jacob Martinez – Christian Moreno – Jack Spiewak

Boys Volleyball

Jesus Cruz – Jacob Hancock – Timothy Jackson – Josiah Lacarania – Jose Ortega – Felix Santos – Enrico Tapuro

Boys Tennis

Aaron John Lee – Quentin Lee – John Macatlang – Ryan Marquez

Track & Field

Andrea Camacho – Alyssa Cobian – James Corrigan – Cedrik De Guzman – Eric Garcia – Jimmy Hughes – Nick Jacobsmeyer – Lydia Jong – Daniel Juarez – David Juarez – Juan Marmolejo – Haley Miranda – Sarah Morales – Rainer Palisoc – Sabrina Roman – Jesus Sanchez – Hector Sandoval- Jessica Santos – Lucien Tomlinson – Khristal Vega – Brandon Villarreal – Francesca Walker – Jei Wilkinson – Justin Zhou

Swim Team

Rachel Alvarado – Aszley Campos – Giles Capati – Tania Casanova – Samantha Crockett – Nolan Deyer -Ashley Estrada – Vaitea Foley – Athan Gatica – Hailey Knapp – Diego Lopez – Dayana Mancia – Juan Fernando Morales – Kailee Ruiz – Evan Schneider – Brendon Stow – Jathan Subdias – Mathew Trejo

Competition Cheer

Ellie Acosta – Natalia Arce – Britney Castaneda Camacho – Olivia Danao – Jaylene Diaz – Sara Gil – Janelle Hernandez – Jacqueline Sandoval – Sharon Shin – Destiny Trejo – Rubi Villasana – Grace Vincovic

Softball

Hannah Santos

Baseball

Erick Becerra – Alfred Bobadilla – Derrick Carbajal – Erik Diaz – Adrian Garcia – Chris Jauregui

Boys Volleyball

Carlos Camacho – Jesus Ceja – Abraham Merino – Samuel Prado – Pedro Rios

Boys Tennis

Juan Alcobas – Farixs Flores – Andrew Gutierrez – Billy Martinez – Emilio Montes – Matthew Tapia

Golf

Saul Amezcua – Evelyn Hernandez – Sophia Maldonado – Mauricio Zuluaga

Track & Field

Kevin Araniva – Victor Arenas – Andy Buelna – Kristopher Johnson – Max Mata – Raul Quintana – Byron Ruvalcaba – Alan Sarmiento – David Sauri – Freddy Sosa – Jose Toledo – Craig Wolanski – Gilbert Zepeda – Kassandra Aguilar – Alize Botello – Breana Ceballos – Katie Iglesias – Julianna Martinez – Ashley Olivares – Sarahi Paredez – Gisselle Rivas – Catherine Shokralla – Melanie Siguenza – Chelsey Torres – Hellen Trejo – Erika Vargas – Leticia Zepeda

Competition Cheer

Leslie Castillo – Kimberly Mendez – Lindsay Martinez

Softball

Itzel Cano – Marialy Cruz – Sabrina Barbosa – Kiera Yambao – Izabella Chavarin – Emily Martinez – Jimena Ibarra – Emily Nunez – Olimpia Vargas – Alexis Alcaraz – Isabel Camacho

Baseball

Sebastian Rodriguez – Salvador Lucachin – Jesus Marquez – Alex Aquino – Joshua Chavez – Gabriel Lara – Andre Nolasco

Track & Field

Names not available at time of posting. This will be updates as information becomes available.

All-City Athletes Named in Soccer

The CIF L.A. City Section recently announced the All-City athletes in soccer for 2019/2020. The announcements are usually made at the end of the winter sports season in February but were delayed until May due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, several of the coaches for the boys’ soccer teams did not participate in the selection process, including those from Eagle Rock, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Sotomayor, so no boys from those schools were named All-City.

Here are the newest All-City athletes from Northeast L.A.

Boys Soccer All-City

Player of the Year: Sergio Martinez, Junior, Wilson

Sergio Martinez, Junior, Wilson

Alirio Alvarado, Sophomore, Wilson

Julio De La Roca, Senior, Wilson

Noe Cahuantzi, Senior, Wilson

Ernesto Alvarez, Sophomore, Wilson

Girls Soccer All-City

All-City Team Division III:

Maleah Haro, Senior, Wilson

Karen Lopez, Junior, Wilson

Stephanie Martinez, Sophomore, Wilson

Lorena Garcia, Senior, Wilson

Stacy Fonseca, Senior, Marshall

All-City Team Division IV:

Monique Alvarez, Freshman,Franklin

Linda Vaquelizo, Junior, Franklin

Isabella Sanchez, Senior, Lincoln

All photos by Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

