What the selection of Alex Padilla as U.S. senator means for NELA

2020 December Editions
T.A. Hendrickson9577Leave a Comment on What the selection of Alex Padilla as U.S. senator means for NELA

By T.A. Hendrickson

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate is sure to resonate with many residents of Northeast Los Angeles.

Padilla is not directly connected to NELA. But as the state’s first ever Latino U.S. Senator, he reflects the majority in NELA. According to Census data, over half the overall population in NELA identifies as Hispanic or Latino, ranging from 63% in the zip code of 90042 (mainly Highland Park), to 58% in 90065 (including Glassell Park, Cypress Park and Mount Washington) and 36% in 90041 (Eagle Rock).

Similarly, Padilla’s stated priority when he gets to the U.S. Senate — “Covid, Covid, Covid” — reflects the need in NELA and other predominantly Latino areas that have been especially hard hit by the virus.

Padilla’s appointment also marks the first time since 1992 that the state has had a U.S. senator from Southern California. (Harris owns a house in Los Angeles with her husband, but her political career centered largely on Northern California.) Padilla was raised in Pacoima and still lives in the San Fernando Valley. He represented the district that includes his hometown on the L.A. City Council from 1999 to 2006. He also served eight years in the State Senate (2006 to 2014) before becoming Secretary of State.

Padilla is ascending to national office, but his roots are in L.A. and that’s a positive development for Angelenos.

 

Please help  the Boulevard Sentinel survive the pandemic.
If you can, please

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $20.00 One Time

Thank you.
Share the News
Tagged
T.A. Hendrickson
https://boulevardsentinel.com

Related Posts

The elf, center, is Natashka Jones, service coordinator at Tres Lomas Garden Apartments. Jones and volunteer helpers delivered meals and gifts, door-to-door, to 55 residents.| Photo by Eliot Brody

Holiday outreach provides food, gifts and fun to senior citizens in NELA

Eliot Brody
Mariscos El Faro in Highland Park has made the Los Angeles Times’ list of 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. for 2020. | Photo by T.A. Hendrickson / Boulevard Sentinel

Three local restaurants win high praise from the L.A. Times

Mary Lynch
This photo by Leo Phillips of the Cortines School of Visual Arts took first place in the High Res photography competition. | Photo courtesy of CD 1.

Winners announced in high school photography contest to document local impact of COVID-19

Bill Hendrickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.