The Wilderness Workshop of Janice Cooney

A Voice in the NELA Wilderness

by Christopher Nyerges

I started hiking in the Angeles National Forest in the hills above Eagle Rock and Altadena when I was 10 years old. I have considered it my “big backyard” ever since.

Hiking and backpacking require gear – boots, sleeping bags, tents, tarps, packs of all sizes – which all eventually require repair.

Some 15 years ago, the need to repair my ripped and torn gear led me to Janice Cooney, owner of the Wilderness Workshop, then located around the corner from my Highland Park home.

I could tell right away that repairing gear was serious work at Wilderness Workshop. The shelves around every wall were stacked with gear. There were sewing machines on large work tables. At one of them was Cooney. She came over, examined my pack, told me it needed a new zipper and some stitching and that I should come back in a week.

That was the first of many repair jobs Cooney has done for me. Over a cup of coffee recently, I talked to Cooney about her business.

In 1982, Cooney decided that her pursuit of a degree in athletic training was not the right fit. Instead, she became a partner in an outdoor gear repair business in Culver City. “I’ve always been manually dexterous and creative, so I was able to pick up the sewing end of things easily enough,” she explained.

The partnership did not work out, but Cooney kept her repair business going out of the small living room of her apartment in Venice. “This was tough,” she said. “I had stuff all over my place!”

At about the same time, she also became an expert rock climber, which made her an even better seamstress. “I had to become more knowledgeable about how certain materials would handle stress loads, when they would fail and so forth,” she said.

Her business grew mainly by word of mouth. She let the Sierra Club and local outdoor shops know about her work. She also offered pick-up and delivery. Since 2009, Cooney has run her business out of her home in Eagle Rock.

In addition to repair work, Cooney custom designs gear and restores down-filled items. She has also taken on occasional unusual jobs, including reupholstering WWII planes and fabricating movie props, including the flag in the classroom scene in the 2003 movie “Northfork.”

Her client list includes the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey and other large institutions. She is also an artist, specializing in mosaic sculpture, which adorn her shop and yard.

She can be reached at 323-338-5664 or via email: lockstitch99@gmail.com.

_________________________________

Christopher Nyerges is the author and teacher of survival skills. For more information, visit his website: www.SchoolofSelf-Reliance.com

