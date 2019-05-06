THOUGHTS ON A SNEAK PREVIEW OF THE EAGLE ROCK DOG PARK

Founders of the Eagle Rock Dog Park in the Park they created (standing from left): Carlos Buenfil, the construction project manaer, Matt Harrington, the advocate representing thousands of local dog owners, Craig Raines, the landscape architect of LA Rec and Parks and Lucy Aparicio, representing Councilmember José Huizar. (front row): Scruff and Buddy, Matt Harrington's dogs.

By Bill Hendrickson

The Eagle Rock dog park is the result of special efforts and it shows it. It was an honor for me to be invited to a sneak preview of the park on Wednesday and I’m happy to share some thoughts and an image of what I got to learn and see.



Per Craig Raines, landscape architect for Recs and Parks, the park is “one of a kind in the City.” The Grand Opening is on May 11th, 2019. My advice to you (dog owner or not!): Don’t miss it!

Eagle Rock’s dog park one of the few off-lease dog parks in Los Angeles. Covering a little over an acre in a hillside basin, the Dog Park is entered through a gate on Figueroa St, just a bit south of the Eagle Vista Drive.



The ER Dog Park is the result of seven years of advocacy, two to three years gaining funding and architectural design, and a full year of construction. Four key entities share credit for the happy outcome to be officially unveiled on May 11th. They are:

Dogs of the Rock – Dog lover and dog park advocate Matt Harrington founded Dogs of the Rock and began the quest to have an off-lease dog park in Eagle Rock in 2011. By 2016, Dogs of the Rock had collected over 2,000 signatures petitioning the City to create a dog park in Eagle Rock. Matt is happy that the Dog Park came to fruition and sad that his dog, Bentley didn’t live long enough to play in it. Councilmember Jose Huizar and his team who wholeheartedly supported the creation of the dog park in Eagle Rock, arranged for the financing of it and for the support of LA Recreation and Parks, the owner of the Eagle Rock Park. LA Recreation and Parks and its A1A landscape architect Craig Raines who was determined to do something special (i.e. the astro turf greens, clear-vu fencing and sheet sails ) in the midst of the beautiful natural setting chosen for the dog park; California Landscape & Design of Upland, CA and project manager on this job, Carlos Buenfil, who converted the Recs and Parks plans into a special place for dogs and their owners.

As to maintenance of the Dog Park, post opening, Mr. Raines told the Sentinel that Recs and Parks does not have funding for that. Mr. Harrington seems to be about to start up Friends of the Rock to arrange for maintenance of the Park after its official opening.