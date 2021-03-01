Three home sales that prove NELA buyers have gone mad

2021 Editions March Real Estate
Jeffery Marino29Leave a Comment on Three home sales that prove NELA buyers have gone mad

Last month, we featured homes that proved NELA home buyers had not totally lost their minds. Those homes sat on the market for over 30 days (several months in some cases) and then sold at a discount, suggesting there was still a limit to what buyers were willing to pay.

This month, as inventory dwindles and demand mounts, we’re showcasing three homes that suggest we may have spoken too soon. Each of these properties sold within 30 days of being listed, are under 900 square feet — and make it clear that the frenzied NELA housing market won’t be slowing down any time soon.

[Show thumbnails]

Address: 3737 York Blvd., Glassell ParkSold for: $855,000
Square Feet: 840
Price-per-square-foot: $1,018
Listed by: Randolph Davis of Keller Williams

The most expensive home to sell foot-for-foot in NELA this January, this tiny bungalow in Glassell Park has been tastefully remodeled,  sits on a large-ish lot and offers a garage converted into a super chic home office. But it’s a 2-bed, 1-bath under 1,000 square feet — and the sale price is pushing seven figures! It also appears that the buyers had some competition. It sold for $5,000 over asking, which isn’t a huge markup but does indicate that the seller had multiple offers. 

[Show thumbnails]
Address: 5686 Aldama St., Highland Park
Sold for: $710,000
Square Feet: 808
Price-per-square-foot: $879
Listed by: Alexander Trevino of Trevino Properties Inc.

Though just a hair over 800 square feet, this compact 2-bed, 1-bath Highland Park bungalow fetched nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. The interior has been updated, but the living room/dining room/kitchen brings new meaning to the term “efficiency.” Despite the diminutive footprint, the house inspired bidding wars: it was originally listed for $649,000.  

[Show thumbnails]
Address: 2308 Fair Park Ave., Eagle Rock
Sold for: $688,000
Square Feet: 840
Price-per-square-foot: $819
Listed by: Robert Daly of First Class Platinum Brokers

As crazy as it sounds, the fact that this 2-bed, 0.75-bath in Eagle Rock sold for less than $700,000 makes it seem like a bargain in NELA. That is, until you consider that it’s so small it does not even have one full bath and was sold as-is, with no seller credits or repairs, according to the listing description. It looks like it hasn’t been updated since the last time it sold in 1973 — for $14,500. 

Please help  the Boulevard Sentinel survive the pandemic.
If you can, please

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $20.00 One Time

Thank you.

Jeffery is a seasoned data journalist and has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.

Share the News
Jeffery Marino
Jeffery is a seasoned data journalist and has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.

Related Posts

Andres “Andy” Sierra, shown here in a photo from 2019, died recently in the tent encampment on W. Broadway in Eagle Rock. | Photo by Joel Sappell/Boulevard Sentinel

Homeless man dies in his tent in Eagle Rock

T.A. Hendrickson
Tom Nuccio, right, explains how to grow tea while Christopher Nyerges, left, photographs the tea plants. | Photo by Helen W. Nyerges

How I learned to grow my own tea — and you can, too

Bill Hendrickson and Christopher Nyerges
Lani Tunzi, dressed up for her walk in layers of mismatch and blasts of color. | Photo by CJ Tunzi

Walk on the Wild Side

Lani Tunzi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.