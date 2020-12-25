Three local restaurants win high praise from the L.A. Times

By Bill Hendrickson
Three restaurants in Northeast Los Angeles have made it onto the L.A. Times list of 101 Best Restaurants in 2020.
Hail Mary | $$ | pizza | 3219 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village
Hippo | $$$ | Italian | 5916 ½ N. Figueroa St in Highland Park
Mariscos El Faro | $ | Mexican | food truck | 6139 N. Figueroa St. In Highland Park
This year’s list honors the restaurants, dishes, people and ideas that have defined ‘dining out’ during the pandemic, wrote Bill Addison and Patricia Escaracega, the Times’ food critics. In addition to great food and great service (including takeout and delivery), the list celebrates resilience, resourcefulness and compassion in the face of calamity.
A mix of restaurants, food trucks and taco stands in neighborhoods near NELA also made the list for 2020. Boyle Heights has four entries for Mexican food in the ‘$’ price range: Guisados, Mariscos Jaliscos, El Ruso and X’tiosu Kitchen. In Echo Park, Konbi ($$) a Japanese restaurant, made the cut. In El Sereno, Evil Cooks ($) | Mexican) made the list. Silver Lake is on the list for All Day Baby ($$ | American) and Spoon & Pork ($$ | Filipino).
