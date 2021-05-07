Top Award for Renaissance Arts Academy in Glassell Park

A scene from the 2021 Winter show at Renaissance Arts. The performance was produced and presented by students working remotely.

By T.A. Hendrickson

Renaissance Arts Academy, a K-12 public charter school in Glassell Park, has won an Exemplary Arts Education Award for 2021 from the state Department of Education.

Renaissance Arts is one of six schools in Los Angeles and 27 statewide to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in arts education.

“We are grateful to the California Department of Education for recognizing RenArts,” said PK Candaux, executive director of the school, adding that study of the arts helps students “grow into themselves and support one another.”

The arts have been especially important during the pandemic, said Candaux. “During this very challenging year, the arts helped our students reach through the separation of distance learning and maintain their sense of community,” she said.

Jackie Goldberg, the LAUSD school board member for Northeast L.A., echoed Candaux’s remarks. “During these times, it is more important than ever for students to express their creativity,” said Goldberg in a statement congratulating Renaissance Arts and the other winners. “I commend these schools for supporting students in these ways, even through distanced learning.”

The winning schools have all excelled in implementing the state’s Art Standards, adopted in 2019 to foster comprehensive arts instruction. A winning school must also offer instruction in at least three of the five disciplines covered in the Arts Standards: Dance, Media Arts, Music, Theatre and Visual Arts.

At Renaissance Arts, students select a music or dance focus and advance, year-to-year, in subjects such as music theory, art theory, aural and vocal skills, movement and percussion. The arts education at Renaissance Arts is in addition to the academic curriculum, which exceeds the requirements for admission to the University of California and the Cal State University system.

In L.A., other winners of the Exemplary Arts Eduction Award include ArTES Magnet at César Chávez Learning Academies in San Fernando, CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts in Van Nuys, Ramón C. Cortines High School of Visual and Performing Arts in downtown L.A., View Park Preparatory Charter High School in south L.A., 32nd Street USC Performing Arts and Engineering Magnet in downtown L.A.