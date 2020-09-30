Tracking NELA COVID-19 cases and resources

Current case totals in NELA (updated Sept. 30)

Since March 17, when the first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Eagle Rock, the coronavirus has spread rapidly, fundamentally changing the course of life for residents in the neighborhoods of Northeast Los Angeles.

As of Sept. 30 the cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NELA was 3,291. 149 new cases have been confirmed in NELA in the last 14 days.

Highland Park currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, at 1,102. Glassell Park follows with 707 confirmed cases. Eagle Rock has 665 and Mt. Washington has 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Elysian Valley rounds out the neighborhoods with 263 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Resources available in NELA