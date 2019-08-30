Update On Shooting of LAPD Officer

Shootings have dominated the crime report in Northeast Los Angeles recently. Here’s a summary:

The three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year old off-duty LAPD officer Juan Jose Diaz are due in court on September 11. Christian Facundo, 20, and Francisco Talamantes, 23, are being held without bail. A third suspect, Ashlynn Smith, 18, is being held on $1.08 million bail, according to inmate records.

The killing took place on July 27 in Lincoln Heights shortly after midnight. Officer Diaz, who was at a taco stand with his girlfriend and her two brothers, reportedly confronted a tagger, who left the scene but later returned with others; Facundo allegedly opened fire as Officer Diaz and his friends tried to leave the area, killing Diaz and wounding one of the girlfriend’s brothers.

Facundo, of Murrieta, and Talamantes of Temecula, were each charged with murder while actively participating in a criminal street gang, a special circumstance that can carry the death penalty. Each was also charged with two counts of attempted murder. In addition, Talamantes was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Smith, of Temecula, was charged along with Facundo and Talamantes with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and vandalism. Smith also faces one count of accessory after the fact.

Officer Diaz lived in Cypress Park and had been an LAPD officer for two years.



Police have arrested Phillip Hadley, 28, of Los Angeles, for shooting a man in the face on August 13 at 12:05 a.m. as the victim was parked in a car with another person at Yosemite Drive and Townsend Avenue.

The LAFD treated the victim who was then transported to the hospital. Police say Hadley was identified by a witness and taken into custody a few blocks from the crime scene shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder. According to inmate records, he is being held of $2 million bail. Any person with information can contact Detective Michael Ventura at 323-561-3257 or LAPD Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS.



A fatal shooting occurred in Highland Park on August 21 at 9:18 p.m., according to LAPD. Police were called to the 5000 block of Fayette St. where Edgar Franquez, 36, was found with multiple gun shots wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LAPD Homicide Detective Watterson or Detective Mangrum at 323-561-3321. To remain anonymous, call LAPD Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.



No arrests have been made in the shooting death of Daniel Antonio Quevedo Alvarez, 27, in front of the 7-11 on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock at 5:45 p.m. on July 17. Anyone with information should contact Det. Watterson at 323-561-3465 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477.

