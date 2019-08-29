US Constitution – Amendment IX

Amendment IX

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Per Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School –

The Ninth Amendment was James Madison’s attempt to ensure that the Bill of Rights was not seen as granting to the people of the United States only the specific rights it addressed. In recent years, some have interpreted it as affirming the existence of such “unenumerated” rights outside those expressly protected by the Bill of Rights. Learn more…

Support Our Journalism Our local news makes Northeast Los Angeles a better place to live and do business. We are asking readers like you to support our journalism. Please Contribute today. Thank you. Share the News















$ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Contribute Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly