US Constitution – Amendment VI

2019 Editions July
Bill Hendrickson594Leave a Comment on US Constitution – Amendment VI
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Amendment VI

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.

Per Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School  –

The Sixth Amendment guarantees the rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a public trial without unnecessary delay, the right to a lawyer,  the right to an impartial jury, and the right to know who your accusers are and the nature of the charges and evidence against you.  It has been most visibly tested in a series of cases involving terrorism, but much more often figures in cases that involve (for example) jury selection or the protection of witnesses, including victims of sex crimes as well as witnesses in need of protection from retaliation.  Learn more…

Support Our Journalism

Our fact-based local news makes Northeast Los Angeles a better place to live and do business. We are asking readers like you to support our journalism. Please Contribute today.  Thank you. 

Share the News
$
Personal Info

Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly

Share the News
Bill Hendrickson
http://boulevardsentinel.com

Related Posts

Founders of the Eagle Rock Dog Park in the Park they created (standing from left): Carlos Buenfil, the construction project manaer, Matt Harrington, the advocate representing thousands of local dog owners, Craig Raines, the landscape architect of LA Rec and Parks and Lucy Aparicio, representing Councilmember José Huizar. (front row): Scruff and Buddy, Matt Harrington's dogs.

THOUGHTS ON A SNEAK PREVIEW OF THE EAGLE ROCK DOG PARK

Bill Hendrickson

Democratic Infighting, Resolved for Now

K. D. Dunleavy

The Battle over Buses on Colorado Boulevard

K. D. Dunleavy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.