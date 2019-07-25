US Constitution – Amendment VII

Robert Swan Mueller III is an American lawyer and government official who served as the sixth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2013. Mueller headed the DOJ investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and President Trump's attempts to thwart it.

Threats to our unity and democratic way of life, from Russia and others, are front and center these days, in part due to the testimony by Robert Mueller before Congress yesterday.

The Boulevard Sentinel published the Constitution itself and is continuing with our publishing of the Bill of Rights as amended to our Constitution. We are doing this to remind you of the core values and rights which are at the foundation of our Country and to provide you with a refresher of the baseline from which to evaluate the interventions of our enemies as well as the allegiance of our elected officials, at every level, to their oath of office.

Amendment VII

In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

Per Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School –

The Seventh Amendment continues a practice from English common law of distinguishing civil claims which must be tried before a jury (absent waiver by the parties) from claims and issues that may be heard by a judge alone. It only governs federal civil courts and has no application to civil courts set up by the states when those courts are hearing only disputes of state law. Learn more . . . .

