Volleyball victories for NELA as league play begins

Regine Go, a senior at Eagle Rock High, in action during a pre-season game against the Cleveland High Cavaliers of Resita | Photo by Dave Abbott

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

Girls volleyball started off this week with victories for Eagle Rock High and Franklin High in Highland Park. In football, preseason play was a mixed bag for teams in Northeast L.A., with two victories in the past week, three defeats and one cancellation due to COVID-19.

Northern League competition started in girls volleyball this week with victories for the Eagles of Eagle Rock High, the Panthers of Franklin High in Highland Park and the Barristers of Marshall High in Los Feliz. Eagle Rock beat the Wilson High Mules of El Sereno, 3-0. Franklin beat the Lincoln High Tigers of Lincoln Heights, 3-0. Marshall beat the Sotomayor Wolves of Glassell Park, 3-0.

Northern League competition in girls volleyball continues on Sept. 17 when the Eagle Rock Eagles play the Lincoln High Tigers and the Franklin Panthers play the Sotomayor Wolves.

In the Horizon League of the CIF Southern Section, the Sacred Heart Comets of Lincoln Heights started their season on Aug. 17, notching a 3-0 record so far in league play (and a 10-3 record overall). On Sept. 14, the Comets had a 3-0 victory over the Jaguars of Alverno Heights Academy, located in Sierra Madre. After years of playing home games in the Lincoln Park Recreation Center, the Comets now play home games in their school’s 14,252 square-foot gym, completed in 2019.

League play in football start on Oct. 1. In the meantime, preseason play resulted in victories in the past week for two teams from Northeast L.A: The Eagles of Eagle Rock High beat the Fairfax High Lions, 35-21, and the Lincoln High Tigers of Lincoln Heights beat the Huntington Park Lions 47-28.

The game between the Franklin High Panthers and the Chavez Eagles of San Fernando was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Chavez team.

Three football teams from NELA went down to defeat in the past week: The Wilson High Mules were beat by the Verdugo Hills Dons of Tujunga, 14-8. The Sotomayor Wolves of Glassell Park were defeated by the Hawks of the North Valley Military Institute of Sun Valley, 28-14, and the Cathedral Phantoms were bested by the Loyola Cubs of Harvard Heights, 34-6.

Football Games Coming Up

NELA teams with home games on Sept. 17 include Eagle Rock v. the Granada Hills Highlanders; Franklin v. the Narbonne Gauchos of Harbor City; Lincoln v. the Menendez Jaguars of Boyle Heights; and Sotomayor v. the Hawks of the North Valley Military Institute of Sun Valley.

NELA away games include Wilson High v. the Maywood CES Wolfpack and Cathedral v. the Lawndale High Cardinals.

To contact Dave Abbott about purchasing his photos of NELA high school sports, visit: SplashArtPhotography.com