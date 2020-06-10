Volunteers from ERNC and TERA Help Vulnerable Eagle Rock Residents

Jane Demian, volunteer team leader, delivering provisions to Enjo Billa who lives in a tent on Eagle Rock Blvd | Photo by Audrey Mandelbaum

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

AND

THE EAGLE ROCK ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEERS FROM ERNC AND TERA WORK TOGETHER TO HELP VULNERABLE EAGLE ROCK RESIDENTS

By Jane Demian

Outreach Team volunteers from the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC) Housing and Homelessness Committee have been doing outreach to the unhoused living in Eagle Rock encampments since 2019.

When the COVID-19 crisis hit, food sources such as church suppers, were closed or otherwise off limits to the unhoused. Outreach volunteers saw the need to provide food to the unhoused, and so we increased our outreach efforts by delivering individual food bags to those living on the streets and in camps in Eagle Rock every Sunday morning. The food bags contain enough food for 3 to 5 days.

With funding from the ERNC, and food and monetary donations from The Eagle Rock Association (TERA), volunteers buy and pack the groceries into individual bags using clean precautions. Volunteers also build hygiene kits. The individual food bags and hygiene kits are then delivered by volunteers using physical distancing precautions, wearing masks, using gloves and hand sanitizer.

One important aspect of outreach to the unhoused is providing Mobile Showers. The Shower of Hope funded by the City and Council Office, has been visiting Eagle Rock and providing showers once a week for several weeks, but that service ended at the beginning of June.

So TERA has generously offered to provide funding for a Shower Event offered by the Love N’ Care Foundation on Saturday, June 13th at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center’s Figueroa lot. Outreach volunteers will be working with TERA to organize and disseminate information about the Shower Event, distribute food, clothing and hygiene kits to vulnerable individuals.

The ERNC and TERA have worked in cooperation to initiate programs that provide much needed assistance to vulnerable Eagle Rock residents such as seniors, low income students, and the unhoused.

Donations to TERA’s COVID-19 fund are crucial right now to help stave off a much greater crisis in food insecurity in these vulnerable populations.

TO DONATE TO TERA CLICK HERE.

PLEASE GIVE GENEROUSLY TO TERA’S COVID-19 FUND!

Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the Outreach Team please contact the Team Facilitator, Jane Demian at jane.demian1@gmail.com for a brief interview and to arrange for training.

By Jane Demian, Homelessness Liaison for the ERNC

