Vote Centers Close to Home

By T. A. Hendrickson

You can vote in-person at any vote center in L.A.

If you will be sticking close to home, the vote centers in Northeast L.A. are listed below. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In person voting starting on October 24: Occidental College, Lower Herrick | 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock

In person voting from October 30 through November 3:

Eagle Rock

  • Eagle Rock Plaza, Room 108 | 2700 Colorado Boulevard
  • Eagle Rock Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room | 2057 Fair Park Avenue
  • Eagle Rock Recreation Center, Gymnasium | 1100 Eagle Vista Drive 
  • Occidental College, Lower Herrick | 1600 Campus Road
  • Rockdale Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room | 1303 Yosemite Drive 

Highland Park

  • St Ignatius Church, Fellowship Hall | 6025 Monte Vista Street
  • Ramona Hall Community Center, Banquet Hall | 4580 N Figueroa Street

Glassell Park

  • Glassell Park Recreation Center, Auditorium | 3650 Verdugo Road
  • Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts, Auditorium | 2709 Media Center Drive
  • Sonia Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet, Multi-Purpose Room | 2050 N. San Fernando Road
  • Goodwill Community Enrichment Center, Community Center | 3150 N. San Fernando Road

Cypress Park

Loreto Street Elementary School, Auditorium | 3408 Arroyo Seco Avenue

Elysian Valley

Elysian Valley Recreation Center, Gymnasium | 1811 Ripple Street

 

  

T.A. Hendrickson

