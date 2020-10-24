Vote Centers Close to Home

By T. A. Hendrickson
You can vote in-person at any vote center in L.A.
If you will be sticking close to home, the vote centers in Northeast L.A. are listed below. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
In person voting starting on October 24: Occidental College, Lower Herrick | 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock
In person voting from October 30 through November 3:
Eagle Rock
- Eagle Rock Plaza, Room 108 | 2700 Colorado Boulevard
- Eagle Rock Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room | 2057 Fair Park Avenue
- Eagle Rock Recreation Center, Gymnasium | 1100 Eagle Vista Drive
- Occidental College, Lower Herrick | 1600 Campus Road
- Rockdale Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room | 1303 Yosemite Drive
Highland Park
- St Ignatius Church, Fellowship Hall | 6025 Monte Vista Street
- Ramona Hall Community Center, Banquet Hall | 4580 N Figueroa Street
Glassell Park
- Glassell Park Recreation Center, Auditorium | 3650 Verdugo Road
- Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts, Auditorium | 2709 Media Center Drive
- Sonia Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet, Multi-Purpose Room | 2050 N. San Fernando Road
- Goodwill Community Enrichment Center, Community Center | 3150 N. San Fernando Road
Cypress Park
Loreto Street Elementary School, Auditorium | 3408 Arroyo Seco Avenue
Elysian Valley
Elysian Valley Recreation Center, Gymnasium | 1811 Ripple Street
