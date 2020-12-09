Vote for Highland Park’s Next Mural

One of these nine mural designs will be selected for the exterior wall of the new Planned Parenthood health center in Highland Park. | Image courtesy of Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley

One of these nine mural designs will be selected for the exterior wall of the new Planned Parenthood health center in Highland Park. | Image courtesy of Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley

Vote for the mural you want to see on the exterior wall of the new Planned Parenthood health center at Avenue 59 and Figueroa Street in Highland Park.

Planned Parenthood partnered with Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park to commission a local artist to paint the mural. Nine finalists have been chosen from 78 submissions. You can vote on the Planned Parenthood website or Instagram account.

Voting closes on December 22. The winner will be announced in mid-January.

Please support local news from the Boulevard Sentinel.

If you can, please

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic $ Donation Amount: $20.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 One Time Contribute Now