Vote for members of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council!

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

There’s an election coming up to fill 18 seats on the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council.

Voting will be by mail. You must request a ballot by April 6 and your ballot must be postmarked on or before April 13.

The ERNC is part of L.A.’s Neighborhood Council system, created under the city charter in 1999 to give neighborhoods a voice in local government.

Neighborhood councils take positions on local issues — from real estate development to homelessness to traffic — and write letters expressing those positions to elected and appointed city officials.

Neighborhood councils also allocate an annual budget — $32,000 plus any funds unspent from the prior year — among various local projects and organizations.

The ERNC has been especially effective in opening lines of communication with local elected officials, police and fire officials, school principals and area nonprofits, providing a forum for them to report on their activities to the community and take questions from Eagle Rock residents and stakeholders.

You can see who is running for the ERNC and read their statements at the graphic below. Have a look, request your ballot and vote!