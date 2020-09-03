PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

By Sylvia Denlinger

What do Katy Perry, the Catholic Church, and Eagle Rock have in common? If you had been attending ERNC meetings, you would know!

What is the ERNC?

The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC) is part of the Neighborhood Council system created in 1999 when voters in L.A. approved a new city charter.

The Neighborhood Council system gives neighborhoods a voice in local government. It makes sure that neighborhoods hear in advance about city decisions so that people have time to discuss the decisions and respond.

The Charter also allows neighborhoods to be a part of city budget planning. It gives money to the Neighborhood Councils — $32,000 in 2020 — to spend on local projects and organizations.

Every two years, Eagle Rock can elect 19 people to the Board of the Neighborhood Council. (Elections are coming up in 2021, so watch this space!)

Each Board member receives training in ethics, funding and communication as it relates to the Neighborhood Council. Members are bound by ethical and organizational laws, primarily the Brown Act and Roberts Rules of Order.

In addition, the ERNC creates its own governing bylaws. These are reviewed every two years.

How does the ERNC help me?

The ERNC is a place to start if you have a question, an idea, a project, a problem, based in your community.

The ERNC can help you find people for your project, discuss your ideas, give your non-profit group small sums, or amplify your voice in speaking with the City.

The ERNC forms Committees that anyone can join to discuss issues and work toward solutions. There are ERNC committees on land use, homelessness, eldercare and sustainability, to name a few.

The ERNC funds projects. Neighborhood Purpose Grants are given to non-profits. Community Improvement Grants support projects like murals and landscaping. Outreach Grants increase awareness of the ERNC.

The ERNC also arranges for presentations at ERNC meetings so that the people of Eagle Rock can get more information about decisions that affect our neighborhood. Metro has come many times to talk about bus routes. Developers come to present their construction projects. Anyone can attend these meetings and ask questions.

The ERNC Board writes letters, known as Community Impact Statements, to the City of L.A. These letters are official statements informing the City of Eagle Rock’s position on City decisions. Letting the Board know your thoughts on a City decision can help shape these letters.

When and where does the ERNC meet?

The Board of the ERNC meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. to discuss issues that affect Eagle Rock and vote on how to spend their budget.

In normal times, the monthly meeting takes place at the Eagle Rock City Hall. But now, due to COVID-19, the ERNC is meeting online via Zoom. You can join us for all or part of a meeting from the comfort of your home.

A few days before the meeting, a link to a Zoom conference appears on the ERNC website. Click on the link (it will install Zoom if you don’t have it already) and prepare to join in the discussion!

Here’s the link to our website to find out more: http://www.wordpress.eaglerockcouncil.org/

And the answer to our riddle? What Katy Perry, the Catholic Church and Eagle Rock have in common is – the Bekins Estate!

Bekins Estate is a mansion in Eagle Rock that the Church wanted to buy and remodel as part of a deal that also involved selling a convent to Katy Perry.

In the end, Katy bought the convent but the Church backed out of buying Bekins. Chris Hardwick now owns the property, with no remodel.

