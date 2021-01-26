What you need to know and do to stay safe as the economy reopens

Back to the future: Outdoor dining, like this patio setting from last year at Hippo restaurant in Highland Park, is set to resume in L.A. County. | Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Back to the future: Outdoor dining, like this patio setting from last year at Hippo restaurant in Highland Park, is set to resume in L.A. County. | Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

By T.A. Hendrickson

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the statewide stay-at-home order on Jan. 25, paving the way for outdoor dining, personal-care services, small private gatherings and other activities to resume in Los Angeles County.

The partial reopening comes as hospitals in California continue to be crowded with COVID-19 patients and as newer and possibly deadlier coronavirus variants are being identified.

For those reasons, the partial reopening does not mean that COVID has been brought under control. Rather, it means that precautions are more important than ever to avoid contagion, sickness and death.

“Please don’t take this news to mean that you can return to life as normal,” said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a press release Monday. “Masks, physical distancing and limiting activities are still key to getting out of this pandemic until we can get everyone vaccinated.” Solis represents the county’s 1st supervisory district, which includes Northeast L.A.

Can the hospitals handle it?

In announcing the end of the stay-at-home order, Newsom acknowledged that intensive care units at many California hospitals are currently full or nearly full of COVID patients — a situation that argues for keeping the stay-at-home order in place. But, he said, lifting the stay-at-home order is appropriate at this time because projections show that the situation at hospitals will improve in coming weeks.

For now, however, ICUs are still under siege. In general, stay at home orders are in force in California when ICU capacity reaches 85%. At six of eight hospitals near Northeast L.A., ICUs are 96% to 100% full, according to the latest data compiled weekly by The New York Times. Those hospitals include Adventist Health Glendale, Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial, Providence St. Joseph, USC Verdugo Hills and White Memorial.

At two other nearby hospitals — Keck USC and L.A. County & USC Medical Center — ICUs are 90% and 93% full, respectively.

In all, those eight hospitals were treating 1,011 COVID patients as of Jan. 22. That’s an improvement from two weeks’ earlier, when the COVID patient tally at those hospitals totaled 1,077. But it’s still higher than at the beginning of January, when those hospitals reported a total of 985 COVID patients.

The upshot is that the lifting of the stay-at-home order is cause for caution, not celebration.

“If we’re not careful, our metrics that are headed in the right direction will quickly change,” said county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a briefing Monday. “So, please, do your part to allow us to move forward with careful reopenings.”

In addition to masks, distancing and limiting one’s activities, health officials urge people to be tested for the virus and to make an appointment for the vaccine as soon as they are eligible. You will find test sites in NELA and vaccination information here.

